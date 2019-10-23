Rajasthan: Two BSP leaders paraded on donkey by party workers

BSP workers Tuesday garlanded two party leaders with shoes, blackened their faces, and paraded them on a donkey outside the party office in Jaipur, allegedly over a financial dispute.

Advertising

BSP National Coordinator Ramji Gautam and party’s former state president Sitaram were at the state office in Jaipur’s Bani Park when some men allegedly barged in the office, indulged in sloganeering, and blackened their faces.

Expelled BSP leader from Bharatpur, Pooran Singh Parnami, who was allegedly among those who blackened the faces of Gautam and Sitaram, told The Indian Express that Gautam had convinced him to spend money on a Mayawati rally earlier this year but did not return the money. “I spent about Rs 7.5 lakh. He told me that he will return it after the LS polls but did not,” Parnami said. “I have all the bills. And when he did not return the money, I filed a police complaint here. Then I was subsequently expelled from the party. Moreover, they don’t communicate anything to Mayawati,” he said. He, however, claimed Sitaram’s face was inadvertently blackened when he tried to protect Gautam.

#WATCH Rajasthan: BSP workers blackened faces of party’s national coordinator Ramji Gautam&former BSP state incharge Sitaram¶ded them on donkeys,in Jaipur today.The workers also garlanded them with shoes&alleged that these leaders were indulging in anti-party activities pic.twitter.com/Vjvn1kur2w — ANI (@ANI) October 22, 2019

Parnami also blamed Gautam for demoralising party cadres after six BSP MLAs left the party last month. Sitaram refused to comment on the development.

Meanwhile, BSP chief Mayawati took to Twitter to blame Congress for the incident, saying that the party took away six BSP MLAs and is now behind the attack on senior leaders to hurt the “Ambedkarite movement” which is “condemnable and shameful”.