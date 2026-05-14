After 17-year-old boy’s suicide in Rajasthan, family accuses girl of ‘pressuring him to convert’

Rajasthan student suicide case is under investigation after the teenager’s family alleged pressure for religious conversion linked to a relationship.

Written by: Parul Kulshrestha
1 min readJaipurMay 14, 2026 08:38 PM IST
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A 17-year-old school student died by suspected suicide in Rajasthan’s Tonk district, with his family alleging in a police complaint that a girl he was in a relationship with had been mounting pressure on him for religious conversion.

According to police personnel, they suspected that the suicide was linked to the relationship and following the families complaint, they have begun a detailed investigation from multiple angles.

Kotwali police station officer Bhanwar Lal Vaishnav said, “The boy went to his room around 11 pm on Wednesday. In the morning when he did not open his door, his parents broke it open and found his body. Mobile phones and other electronic evidence are being examined. Call recordings, chats and other digital data are being verified to establish the sequence of events leading up to the incident.”

An FIR has been filed under Section 306 of BNS and further action will be taken accordingly.

Police have also said that claims related to threats, harassment and other allegations of religious conversion will be cross-checked based on available evidence.

Parul Kulshrestha
Parul Kulshrestha

Parul Kulshrestha is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Express, based in Rajasthan. A lawyer turned journalist, she brings a unique cross-disciplinary perspective to her reporting, blending legal precision with deep social inquiry to cover one of India's most culturally and politically vibrant regions. Expertise and Experience Legal-Journalistic Synergy: Parul’s transition from a legal background to mainstream journalism provides her with a distinct advantage in interpreting policy, legislation, and judicial impacts. This expertise allows her to "read between the lines" of government orders and court rulings affecting the public. Diverse Beat: With years of experience across both mainstream newsrooms and independent journalism, she has built high-level authority in several critical areas: Nomadic Tribes & Marginalized Communities: She is recognized for her sensitive and in-depth reporting on the struggles and rights of Rajasthan's nomadic populations, often giving a voice to those outside the traditional political spotlight. Gender & Social Justice: Parul focuses on the intersection of law and gender, covering issues ranging from women’s safety and reproductive rights to the socio-economic empowerment of rural women. Environmental & Political Reporting: She tracks Rajasthan’s complex political landscape—including electoral shifts and bureaucratic changes—alongside critical environmental concerns like water scarcity and land use. Academic & Professional Pedigree: Her background as a lawyer, combined with her rise to the rank of Principal Correspondent at a national broadsheet, establishes her as a senior voice in the media landscape. ... Read More

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