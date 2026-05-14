After 17-year-old boy’s suicide in Rajasthan, family accuses girl of ‘pressuring him to convert’

A 17-year-old school student died by suspected suicide in Rajasthan’s Tonk district, with his family alleging in a police complaint that a girl he was in a relationship with had been mounting pressure on him for religious conversion.

According to police personnel, they suspected that the suicide was linked to the relationship and following the families complaint, they have begun a detailed investigation from multiple angles.

Kotwali police station officer Bhanwar Lal Vaishnav said, “The boy went to his room around 11 pm on Wednesday. In the morning when he did not open his door, his parents broke it open and found his body. Mobile phones and other electronic evidence are being examined. Call recordings, chats and other digital data are being verified to establish the sequence of events leading up to the incident.”