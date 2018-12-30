Rajasthan to review changes to textbooks made under BJP govt

The Congress government in Rajasthan has said it will review changes made in the education sector by the previous BJP government, including those related to textbook content, colour of uniforms and colour of bicycles distributed to students.

Talking to The Sunday Express, Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasara said, “In the past five years, decisions were made as per the list provided to the government by the RSS. We have ordered officials that whatever changes were made in the education sector — whether it is relocation of schools, change in textbooks and uniforms — all of it should be reviewed.” Dotasara said all decisions taken out of “political vendetta” would be reviewed.

“The education department in Rajasthan had ended up being a laboratory for the RSS. We are forming a separate committee of educationists to review the changes made in textbooks and distortion of history. Gandhiji has been reduced to a note and they (BJP) forgot to mention the contribution of people such as Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi and other figures,” said Dotasara.

Explained A tale of revisions and course correction

Over the last five years, the Congress had alleged that changes were made in textbooks and curriculum to promote the ideology of the RSS. The party had also alleged that the orange colour of the free bicycles distributed by the previous BJP government was part of a saffronisation programme and had objected to the uniforms for students, which, the party said, closely resembled the Sangh attire.

“The issue of saffronisation was raised by the media and we had taken it up in the Assembly… we will take a decision based on what is beneficial to the public,” said Dotasara, who was chief whip of the Congress in the Assembly when the party was in Opposition.

In its first Cabinet meeting on Saturday, the Rajasthan government also decided that the logo of Deendayal Upadhyay would be removed from all government letter pads and would be replaced by the national emblem.