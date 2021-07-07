Rajasthan to develop corridor connecting 3 tiger reserves

“This newly proposed tiger reserve in Bundi district will connect the Ranthambore Tiger Reserve in Sawai Madhopur district with the Mukundra Hills Tiger Reserve in Kota district,” said Mohan Lal Meena, Principal Chief Conservator of Forest and Chief Wildlife Warden, Rajasthan.

After the Centre’s nod for creation of the Ramgarh Vishdhari sanctuary, the Rajasthan government is hoping to develop a tiger corridor connecting three tiger reserves passing through Sawai Madhopur, Kota and Bundi districts.

“Happy to sanction one more tiger Sanctuary, Ramgarh Vishdhari Sanctuary which will link Ranthambore Tiger Reserve in the Northeast & Mukundra Hills Tiger Reserve on the southern side. Increasing numbers of Tigers and other apex predators certify our robust biodiversity,” Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Prakash Javadekar had tweeted.

Senior officials from the Rajasthan forest department say that in April, the state government had sent the proposal to develop the Ramgarh Vishdhari sanctuary for tigers.

“This newly proposed tiger reserve in Bundi district will connect the Ranthambore Tiger Reserve in Sawai Madhopur district with the Mukundra Hills Tiger Reserve in Kota district,” said Mohan Lal Meena, Principal Chief Conservator of Forest and Chief Wildlife Warden, Rajasthan.