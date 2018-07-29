Rajasthan: Tin shed collapses during tractor race, 17 injured

Tin shed collapses at a tractor race in Rajasthan. (Source: ANI) Tin shed collapses at a tractor race in Rajasthan. (Source: ANI)

As many as 17 people were injured after a tin shed collapsed during a tractor race in Padampur town of Sri Ganganagar district in Rajasthan on Sunday. “No loss of life in the incident. Total 17 people have received injuries,” the Superintendent of Police of Sri Ganganagar Yogesh Yadav was quoted as saying by ANI.

In a video released by the news agency, it can be seen that as the race begins the top-most part of shed collapses while all the spectators are engrossed in watching the tractors in the race. As the people around realise what has happened, the race stops and people rush in to save the trapped people.

#WATCH: Tin shed collapses during a tractor race in Sri Ganganagar’s Padampur earlier today. Many feared injured. #Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/rel9ChXhnD — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2018

More details are awaited.

