Rajasthan: Three women held for ‘storing 40 kg beef’

Police said that the three women were arrested after they were booked under The Rajasthan Bovine Animal (Prohibition of Slaughter & Regulation of Temporary Migration or Export) Act, 1995. (Representationl Image) Police said that the three women were arrested after they were booked under The Rajasthan Bovine Animal (Prohibition of Slaughter & Regulation of Temporary Migration or Export) Act, 1995. (Representationl Image)

Police on Monday arrested three women for allegedly storing 40 kg beef in their house in Rajasthan’s Alwar, officials said. Police said that a search is being conducted for two other male accused.

“We received information that beef was stored at a house on the outskirts of Govindgarh town. A team searched the place and around 40 kg meat and cow skin were found. Doctors have confirmed that the meat is beef,” said Dara Singh, Sub- Inspector, Govindgarh police station in Alwar. Police said that the three women were arrested after they were booked under The Rajasthan Bovine Animal (Prohibition of Slaughter & Regulation of Temporary Migration or Export) Act, 1995.

“Preliminary probe suggests that two the men, Sattar and Shakeel, had gone to sell a part of their stock of beef. We confiscated the meat that they had kept in their house and intended to sell later. The arrested women are Shakeel’s relatives,” Singh said. “We are sending samples to a forensic laboratory for further testing,” Singh said.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App