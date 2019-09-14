Rajasthan: Three held for gangraping teen

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly gangraped in Bhilwara district of Rajasthan on Monday and three accused have been arrested, police said on Friday. The girl ran naked for several hundred metres after she was raped, police said.

Advertising

On Monday the victim and two of her friends — a boy and a girl — were riding a motorcycle and were waylaid by the three men — Narayan Gurjar (40), Raju Kahar and Kailash Kahar, both about 25 — who restrained the girl while her friends escaped, police said.

“They were waylaid around 3 pm and the men then raped the girl. One of the girl’s friend eventually found a shop and sought help. The shopkeeper went out to find the girl,” said a senior police official.

“The shopkeeper eventually found the girl while the men ran away upon spotting him. However, she was so scared she ran from him too,” the SHO said.

Advertising

It took the shopkeeper a while to convince the girl that he had come to help her, and he offered her clothes, he added.

The SHO said all the three accused were caught within an hour of the complaint. An FIR was lodged under IPC sections 376D (gangrape), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), as well as the POCSO Act and the SC/ST Act.