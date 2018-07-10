Rajasthan: Three held for assaulting woman after tying her to a tree, video goes viral

Rajasthan: A 32-year-old married woman was tied to a tree and was assaulting over a property dispute. A video of the act had gone viral on the social media on Monday, said the police. Rajasthan: A 32-year-old married woman was tied to a tree and was assaulting over a property dispute. A video of the act had gone viral on the social media on Monday, said the police.

Police in Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu district have arrested three people for allegedly tying a 32-year-old married woman to a tree and assaulting her over a property dispute, said officials. A video of the act had gone viral on the social media on Monday, said the police.

According to the police, the incident happened on July 6 in Bilwa village of Jhunjhunu district. “The woman in the video has been identified as Suman Devi (32) who lives in the village along with her husband and children. For some time, the family had a property dispute with Maniram, the brother of Devi’s husband,” said Surendra Singh Degra, station house officer, Nawal Garh police station, Jhunjhunu.

He added that on July 6, Devi’s brother-in-law Maniram was driving a tractor near the land that the two families own. “The place where Maniram was driving the tractor is near a disputed road to which both families stake claim. On seeing her brother-in-law near the area, Devi tried to stop him. This infuriated Maniram and his family,” said Degra.

The police said following this Maniram along with his family started assaulting Devi and later tied her to a tree. “The son of Devi tried to stop the accused but they didn’t listen and continued to assault her. A case was registered in the matter by Devi and her husband against Maniram and his family. Preliminary investigation suggests that somebody had filmed a video of Devi being assaulted that went viral on social media on Monday,” said Degra.

He added that Maniram along with his wife and daughter were arrested late on Monday night. “We have arrested Maniram, his wife Manesh and daughter Sanju. Further investigation is being conducted in the matter,” said the SHO.

The police said that a case has been lodged in the matter under sections including 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 143 (unlawful assembly) of the IPC.

