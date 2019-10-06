Toggle Menu
Rajasthan: Three detained for harassing minor Dalit girl, cousin

In the video, the accused can be seen forcibly trying to remove the clothes of the girl and also roughing up her companion, who are said to be Dalits.

Police said the incident took place around 10-15 days ago. (Representational Image)

Police have detained three people after a video, in which they are seen harassing a minor girl and her cousin, surfaced on social media in Rajasthan’s Karauli district on Saturday.

Police said the incident took place around 10-15 days ago. “After the video surfaced on social media, we instructed the SHOs of all police stations in the district to identify the victims and the accused. We learnt that the girl and the man are cousins,” said Karauli SP Anil Kumar Beniwal.

