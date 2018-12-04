Rajasthan elections HIGHLIGHTS: Congress gave hefty loans to ‘industrialist friends’, ruined banks, says Modi

Telangana, Rajasthan Assembly elections HIGHLIGHTS: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Tuesday that Congress gave tickets to the family members of those lodged in jail for their alleged involvement in rape cases, reported PTI. “The party should not be allowed inside Rajasthan for centuries,” he added. Addressing an election rally in Sikar, he also took a dig at Congress President Rahul Gandhi for his “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” comment. He said, Congress should be ashamed of the remark and the statement clearly shows their disrespect for motherland.

Earlier on Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi mocked PM Modi saying he chants Bharat Mata Ki Jai in every speech, yet works for Anil Ambani. “He (Modi) should begin his address by saying ‘Anil Ambani ki Jai’, ‘Mehul Choksi ki Jai’, ‘Nirav Modi ki Jai’ ‘Lalit Modi ki Jai’,” Gandhi said. Gandhi also attacked Modi over the Alwar suicide pact saying if Modi gave employment according to the promises he made before 2014 elections, why did the four youths commit suicide?