Rajasthan elections HIGHLIGHTS: Congress gave hefty loans to ‘industrialist friends’, ruined banks, says Modihttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/rajasthan-telangana-elections-2018-narendra-modi-rahul-gandhi-5477265/
Rajasthan elections HIGHLIGHTS: Congress gave hefty loans to ‘industrialist friends’, ruined banks, says Modi
Telangana, Rajasthan Assembly elections HIGHLIGHTS: Narendra Modi will address two rallies — first in Sumerpur town of Pali district and the next in Dausa district on Wednesday.
Telangana, Rajasthan Assembly elections HIGHLIGHTS: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Tuesday that Congress gave tickets to the family members of those lodged in jail for their alleged involvement in rape cases, reported PTI. “The party should not be allowed inside Rajasthan for centuries,” he added. Addressing an election rally in Sikar, he also took a dig at Congress President Rahul Gandhi for his “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” comment. He said, Congress should be ashamed of the remark and the statement clearly shows their disrespect for motherland.
Earlier on Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi mocked PM Modi saying he chants Bharat Mata Ki Jai in every speech, yet works for Anil Ambani. “He (Modi) should begin his address by saying ‘Anil Ambani ki Jai’, ‘Mehul Choksi ki Jai’, ‘Nirav Modi ki Jai’ ‘Lalit Modi ki Jai’,” Gandhi said. Gandhi also attacked Modi over the Alwar suicide pact saying if Modi gave employment according to the promises he made before 2014 elections, why did the four youths commit suicide?
Live Blog
Rajasthan will go to polls on December 7, the results of which would be declared on December 11.
Modi to address two rallies in Rajasthan on Wednesday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address two rallies in Rajasthan on Wednesday, PTI reported. He will address the first rally in Sumerpur town of Pali district, followed by another in Dausa district, a BJP spokesperson said in a statement.
Congress sanctioned loans to 'industrialist friends', ruined banks: PM Modi in Jaipur
Attacking Sonia Gandhi, Modi said that the Congress, which is remote-controlled by 'madam', gave out hefty loans to its industrialist friends and destroyed the banks.
मैडम की रिमोट कंट्रोल सरकार ने, 2008 से 2014 तक अपने उद्योगपति दोस्तों को बहुत ज्यादा कर्जा दिया, बैंकों को बर्बाद कर दिया।
राजस्थान कैसे भूल सकता है, एक घाटे वाली स्टील कंपनी को नामदार के टेलीफोन से हजारो रुपये का कर्ज मिला, फर्जी कंपनी बनी, किसानों की जमीन छिनी। pic.twitter.com/xJrfItfHJ9
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the people of the country don't accept the lies of Congress, nor they accept their dynastic politics. He said the public also don't accept the casteism and communalism practised by Congress.
The people of the country don't accept the lies of Congress, they don't accept the dynasty of Congress, they don't accept the casteism and Communalism of Congress. The youth of the nation now wants development: PM Modi in Jaipur #Rajasthanpic.twitter.com/DwLtK0uJkn
PM Modi said Rajasthan has made remarkable progress in furthering the women empowerment.
Sikar and Jhunjhunu have made remarkable progress in furthering the empowerment of women. I congratulate the Nari Shakti of this land and appreciate the Rajasthan Government for giving topmost importance to ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao.’ pic.twitter.com/gWBdG3JFXR
Modi can waive Rs 350 lakh crore of industrialists, but not a single rupee of farmers: Rahul Gandhi in Udaipur
Addressing a rally in Udaipur, Rajasthan, Rahul Gandhi said the Prime Minister can let go of Rs 350 lakh cr (of the defaulters like Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi among others), but cannot waive a single rupee of the farmers.
Rahul Gandhi in Udaipur,Rajasthan:Maine PM se sawal poocha,"Aap 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' karte ho magar kaam sirf Anil Ambani ka karte ho.Bharat Mata ka kaam kyu nahi karte ho?"Aapne 3.5 lakh cr,15 logo ka maaf kiya hai magar Hindustan aur Rajasthan ke kisan ka 1 rupaya maaf ni kiya. pic.twitter.com/cbIiBtSqAa
Congress gave tickets to family members of those lodged in jail for rape: PM Modi
Modi said Congress gave tickets to family members of those lodged in jail for rape, reported PTI. "The party shouldn't be allowed inside Rajasthan for centuries," he added.
After surgical strike, it was only Congress who seemed to be mourning: PM Modi
Modi said a new lease of enthusiasm could be seen among the people of the country after surgical strike. It was only the Congress who seemed to be mourning.
PM in Sikar, Rajasthan: Desh ke jawan surgical strike karke aaye toh poora desh josh aur jazbe se bhara tha par Congress mein aise lag raha tha jaise koi shok sabha hai.Aapne jab khabar suni apko shak hua? Congress office mein baithe 'naamdar' keh rahe the Modi jhuth bol rahe ho pic.twitter.com/KJS6wCkDrz
Congress's remark shows their disrespect for motherland: Modi on Rahul's 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' comment
Addressing a rally in Sikar, Narendra Modi attacked Congress on Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' comment. Modi said, "Congress has come up with a "fatwa" that I should not begin rallies with "Bharat Mata Ki Jai". How can they deny this?" He said Congress should be ashamed of even saying such a thing and the statement clearly shows their disrespect for motherland.
Rahul Gandhi concludes his speech in Alwar
Congress' CM would dedicate 18 hours a day for youth: Rahul Gandhi
Gandhi informs people that they do not get their insurance money, it goes to people like Anil Ambani instead. "It is not Bima yojana but Anil Ambani Yojana," says Gandhi.
BJP however does not mention that it stole the kerosene as well. Congress promises to give bank loans to all the youth in state and we will provide with employment. Congress's chief minister would work for 18 hours a day for the youth and their employment, says Gandhi.
"PM talks about free LPG gas to women, but doesn't say that he is giving cylinders for Rs 1,000 instead of earlier Rs 350," says Gandhi.
Modi fought for turning black money to white: Rahul Gandhi
Modi did not fight against black money, the fight was to turn black money to white, says Gandhi. A new slogan has started, 'Chowkidar chor hai (Watchman is a thief)' says Gandhi.
"PM Modi says 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' before every speech, he should instead say 'Anil Ambani ki jai, Mehul Choksi ki jai, Nirav Modi ki jai, Lalit Modi ki jai'. If you talk of Bharat Mata then how can you forget our farmers," Gandhi questions.
In any of his speech, Modi does not speak of Rafale aircrafts, says Gandhi. "Modi can't say anything about Rafale. He is afraid. He stole Rs 30,000 crore from public and gave it to Anil Ambani," says Gandhi.
Modi promised jobs to 2,000 people, why did four youth commit suicide: Rahul Gandhi in Alwar
"Modi every year promised jobs to 2,000 youth. While campaigning for prime ministerial post, Modi promised jobs to the youth, however after becoming the leader, he became a chowkidar (watchman) for someone else," Rahul gandhi says while addressing a gathering in Alwar.
Gandhi questions why four youth committed suicide in Alwar. "In every speech Modi should shout out 'Anil Ambani ki jai, Nirav Modi ki Jai' instead.
If Masood Azhar threatens over Ram temple, will be eliminated in second surgical strike: Yogi Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Vijaynagar, Rajasthan: If Masood Azhar threatens us over Ram temple then in a second surgical strike terrorists like him will be eliminated, even his masters will not be able to save him. #RajasthanElection2018 (3/12/18) pic.twitter.com/Xyf5Pnu0la
Five years ago, headlines stated scams: Modi asks people
"Five years ago, newspaper headlines used to state corruption scams including coal scams, 2G scam or the submarine scam," says Modi. He questions people if thye have witnessed any such scams in the past five years.
5 साल पहले अखबार में हेडलाइन होती थी - आज कोयले में इतना घोटाला हुआ, 2जी का घोटाला हुआ, पनडुब्बी में घोटाला हुआ, इसने चोरी की, उसने लूट लिया… ऐसी ही खबरें आती थी।
"Farmers cannot trust Congress' false promises. Congress promised to waive off farmers' loans and did not succeed," Modi says. Modi says farmers are facing trouble today due to Congress' inaccurate policies and sins.
"The four generations of this family who do not have an udnestanding of land and farmers, made policies that destroyed the farmers instead," says Modi.
Kartarpur went to Pak due to Congress' lack of vision: PM Modi
"Kartarpur went to Pakistan due to lack of vision, sensitivity of then Congress leaders. Then Congress leaders had no idea about importance of Guru Nanak Dev, therefore Kartarpur in Pakistan today.
Holy work of Kartarpur corridor came to me, Congress will have to answer why this was not done in last 70 years. Credit of Kartarpur corridor goes to your vote and correcting Congress mistakes was my destiny," says modi.
Modi lives, struggles for you: Modi in Hanumangarh
Speaking over the state of affairs in Rajasthan Modi questions the lack of water in the state. "He (Modi) lives for you, he's awake for you, he struggle for you, he bends before you," ays Modi.
All scams and corruption came to a halt, all becasue of people's vote, says Modi. "My vote has the strength that save the country from corruption."
Kartarpur corridor would not have built, if you would have voted for some other party: Modi Hanumangarh
Modi blames Congress for the Kartarpur corridor issue and says If Kartarpur corridor is built, the credit would go to people's vote. "If you would have given your vote to someone else, kartarpur wouldnt have ever happened," says Modi.
Modi speaks about the six women navy officers who completed circumnavigation this year on the vent of Navy Day.
क्यों कांग्रेस को 1947 में याद नहीं आया की करतारपुर हिन्दुस्तान में होना चाहिए?
आज अगर करतारपुर कॉरिडोर बन रहा है तो इसका क्रेडिट मोदी को नहीं बल्कि देश की जनता के वोट को जाता है : पीएम मोदी #भगवामय_राजस्थान
PM Narendra Modi addresses a gathering in Hanumangarh and introduces party candidates
Raje scheduled to canvass in districts of Rajasthan
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje will most likely address people across districts of Rajasthan today including Sallada, Raipur, Kotdi, Boondi.
'समृद्ध और संपन्न' राजस्थान का निर्माण सभी साढ़े सात करोड़ राजस्थानियों का सपना है। जिसे पूरा करने में हमने कई सोपान तय कर लिए हैं लेकिन उन्नति कुछ सफर अभी और बाकी है। तो आइए, प्रगति पथ पर आगे बढ़ रहे राजस्थान के साक्षी बनें। आओ साथ चलें।#BJP4Rajasthan#BJPPhirSepic.twitter.com/QJz0TWML53
Silence of Cong on lynchings across Alwar in stark contrast to the noise it makes on crime
From its manifesto to public rallies, social media and posters, the Congress underscores public security and the rising crime rate in Alwar, but steers clear of mob violence fearing a Hindu backlash. Not far from Delhi, where senior party leaders routinely target the BJP state government on mob violence, is Behror — ground zero of cow vigilantism in Rajasthan and where Pehlu Khan was lynched by cow vigilantes in 2017.
KCR is misusing police, Reddy is Brahmos missile: G N Reddy
G N Reddy, Congress: KCR is misusing the police, the manner in which police entered his bedroom, it has never happened in India. Revanth Reddy (Cong candidate detained by police) is not an ordinary man, he is a Brahmos missile and this missile is going to finish TRS. #Telanganapic.twitter.com/yAHlifiuGc
Telangana and Kodangal Congress' chief taken into preventive custody
Revanth Reddy, Congress’ working president in Telangana and Kodangal candidate for the upcoming elections, was taken into preventive custody early Tuesday morning. Reddy, the incumbent MLA, had threatened to stop Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s rally in the constituency today. Karnataka minister and Congress leader D K Shivakumar described the move as “intimidation” by the Telangana Police and appealed to the Election Commission to take action.
Modi invoked the first prime minister Jawahar Lal Nehru while talking about the agrarian distress in the country on Monday.
Without naming Nehru, Modi said a leader wore a rose and had knowledge of gardening but did not know about farming, which he held as the reason behind farmers’ distress. “He (Nehru) used to wear rose and had the knowledge of gardens but did not know about farmers or farming, due to which the community faced hardship,” PM Modi was quoted as saying by PTI.
On Monday Congress president hit at Modi accusing the prime minister and ruling BJP of posing a threat to the country, claiming that they “spread hatred and anger”.
Modi to address two rallies in Rajasthan on Wednesday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address two rallies in Rajasthan on Wednesday, PTI reported. He will address the first rally in Sumerpur town of Pali district, followed by another in Dausa district, a BJP spokesperson said in a statement.
Congress sanctioned loans to 'industrialist friends', ruined banks: PM Modi in Jaipur
Attacking Sonia Gandhi, Modi said that the Congress, which is remote-controlled by 'madam', gave out hefty loans to its industrialist friends and destroyed the banks.
Modi accuses Congress of casteism and communism
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the people of the country don't accept the lies of Congress, nor they accept their dynastic politics. He said the public also don't accept the casteism and communalism practised by Congress.
PM Modi congratulates 'Nari Shakti' in Rajasthan
PM Modi said Rajasthan has made remarkable progress in furthering the women empowerment.
Congress made no provision for water supply to farmers in Rajasthan: PM Modi
Congress ruled Rajasthan for years, yet made no effort to provide the farmers with water for irrigation purpose, said PM Modi.
Modi can waive Rs 350 lakh crore of industrialists, but not a single rupee of farmers: Rahul Gandhi in Udaipur
Addressing a rally in Udaipur, Rajasthan, Rahul Gandhi said the Prime Minister can let go of Rs 350 lakh cr (of the defaulters like Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi among others), but cannot waive a single rupee of the farmers.
Nitin Gadkari, Vasundhara Raje at roadshow in Tonk
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje hold roadshow in Tonk, Rajasthan.
Congress gave tickets to family members of those lodged in jail for rape: PM Modi
Modi said Congress gave tickets to family members of those lodged in jail for rape, reported PTI. "The party shouldn't be allowed inside Rajasthan for centuries," he added.
After surgical strike, it was only Congress who seemed to be mourning: PM Modi
Modi said a new lease of enthusiasm could be seen among the people of the country after surgical strike. It was only the Congress who seemed to be mourning.
Congress's remark shows their disrespect for motherland: Modi on Rahul's 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' comment
Addressing a rally in Sikar, Narendra Modi attacked Congress on Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' comment. Modi said, "Congress has come up with a "fatwa" that I should not begin rallies with "Bharat Mata Ki Jai". How can they deny this?" He said Congress should be ashamed of even saying such a thing and the statement clearly shows their disrespect for motherland.
Rahul Gandhi concludes his speech in Alwar
Congress' CM would dedicate 18 hours a day for youth: Rahul Gandhi
Gandhi informs people that they do not get their insurance money, it goes to people like Anil Ambani instead. "It is not Bima yojana but Anil Ambani Yojana," says Gandhi.
BJP however does not mention that it stole the kerosene as well. Congress promises to give bank loans to all the youth in state and we will provide with employment. Congress's chief minister would work for 18 hours a day for the youth and their employment, says Gandhi.
"PM talks about free LPG gas to women, but doesn't say that he is giving cylinders for Rs 1,000 instead of earlier Rs 350," says Gandhi.
Modi fought for turning black money to white: Rahul Gandhi
Modi did not fight against black money, the fight was to turn black money to white, says Gandhi. A new slogan has started, 'Chowkidar chor hai (Watchman is a thief)' says Gandhi.
"PM Modi says 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' before every speech, he should instead say 'Anil Ambani ki jai, Mehul Choksi ki jai, Nirav Modi ki jai, Lalit Modi ki jai'. If you talk of Bharat Mata then how can you forget our farmers," Gandhi questions.
In any of his speech, Modi does not speak of Rafale aircrafts, says Gandhi. "Modi can't say anything about Rafale. He is afraid. He stole Rs 30,000 crore from public and gave it to Anil Ambani," says Gandhi.
Modi promised jobs to 2,000 people, why did four youth commit suicide: Rahul Gandhi in Alwar
"Modi every year promised jobs to 2,000 youth. While campaigning for prime ministerial post, Modi promised jobs to the youth, however after becoming the leader, he became a chowkidar (watchman) for someone else," Rahul gandhi says while addressing a gathering in Alwar.
Gandhi questions why four youth committed suicide in Alwar. "In every speech Modi should shout out 'Anil Ambani ki jai, Nirav Modi ki Jai' instead.
If Masood Azhar threatens over Ram temple, will be eliminated in second surgical strike: Yogi Adityanath
Modi concludes speech in Hanumangarh.
Five years ago, headlines stated scams: Modi asks people
"Five years ago, newspaper headlines used to state corruption scams including coal scams, 2G scam or the submarine scam," says Modi. He questions people if thye have witnessed any such scams in the past five years.
Farmers cannot trust Congress' false promises: Modi
"Farmers cannot trust Congress' false promises. Congress promised to waive off farmers' loans and did not succeed," Modi says. Modi says farmers are facing trouble today due to Congress' inaccurate policies and sins.
"The four generations of this family who do not have an udnestanding of land and farmers, made policies that destroyed the farmers instead," says Modi.
Kartarpur went to Pak due to Congress' lack of vision: PM Modi
"Kartarpur went to Pakistan due to lack of vision, sensitivity of then Congress leaders. Then Congress leaders had no idea about importance of Guru Nanak Dev, therefore Kartarpur in Pakistan today.
Holy work of Kartarpur corridor came to me, Congress will have to answer why this was not done in last 70 years. Credit of Kartarpur corridor goes to your vote and correcting Congress mistakes was my destiny," says modi.
Modi lives, struggles for you: Modi in Hanumangarh
Speaking over the state of affairs in Rajasthan Modi questions the lack of water in the state. "He (Modi) lives for you, he's awake for you, he struggle for you, he bends before you," ays Modi.
All scams and corruption came to a halt, all becasue of people's vote, says Modi. "My vote has the strength that save the country from corruption."
Kartarpur corridor would not have built, if you would have voted for some other party: Modi Hanumangarh
Modi blames Congress for the Kartarpur corridor issue and says If Kartarpur corridor is built, the credit would go to people's vote. "If you would have given your vote to someone else, kartarpur wouldnt have ever happened," says Modi.
Modi speaks about the six women navy officers who completed circumnavigation this year on the vent of Navy Day.
Modi begins to address in Hanumangarh
PM Narendra Modi addresses a gathering in Hanumangarh and introduces party candidates
Raje scheduled to canvass in districts of Rajasthan
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje will most likely address people across districts of Rajasthan today including Sallada, Raipur, Kotdi, Boondi.
Silence of Cong on lynchings across Alwar in stark contrast to the noise it makes on crime
From its manifesto to public rallies, social media and posters, the Congress underscores public security and the rising crime rate in Alwar, but steers clear of mob violence fearing a Hindu backlash. Not far from Delhi, where senior party leaders routinely target the BJP state government on mob violence, is Behror — ground zero of cow vigilantism in Rajasthan and where Pehlu Khan was lynched by cow vigilantes in 2017.
Read more| For Congress, sharp surge in Alwar crime is poll issue to slam BJP, Pehlu Khan a footnote
Midnight arrest of Reddy is stain on democracy, a sign TRS fears imminent loss: Congress
KCR is misusing police, Reddy is Brahmos missile: G N Reddy
Telangana and Kodangal Congress' chief taken into preventive custody
Revanth Reddy, Congress’ working president in Telangana and Kodangal candidate for the upcoming elections, was taken into preventive custody early Tuesday morning. Reddy, the incumbent MLA, had threatened to stop Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s rally in the constituency today. Karnataka minister and Congress leader D K Shivakumar described the move as “intimidation” by the Telangana Police and appealed to the Election Commission to take action.
Read more| Revanth Reddy detained ahead of KCR’s rally in Kodangal, Congress appeals to EC