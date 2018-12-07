Assembly polls Highlights: Over 72% turnout recorded in Rajasthan, 67% in Telanganahttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/rajasthan-telangana-assembly-elections-2018-live-updates-voting-congress-bjp-5482540/
Assembly polls Highlights: Over 72% turnout recorded in Rajasthan, 67% in Telangana
Rajasthan, Telangana Assembly Election 2018 Voting Highlights: Voting for 119 constituencies in Telangana began at 7 am, while it started at 8 am for 199 out of 200 seats in Rajasthan.
Rajasthan, Telangana Assembly Election 2018 Highlights: After a high-decibel election campaign, voting has concluded for Rajasthan and Telangana. A turnout of 72.7% was recorded Rajasthan and 67 per cent in Telangana. Voting for 119 constituencies in Telangana began at 7 am, while it started at 8 am for 199 out of 200 seats in Rajasthan. Voting in Alwar district’s Ramgarh constituency has been postponed due to the death of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate Laxman Singh.
In Rajasthan, over 4.75 crore people cast their vote and over 2,000 candidates are in the fray for 199 assembly seats. Voting was held at 51,687 polling booths, 259 of them managed exclusively by women officials and security personnel. The polling will determine whether the BJP bucks anti-incumbency and an increasingly aggressive Opposition to return to power.
In Telangana, meanwhile, over 2.8 crore voters, 1.41 crore men and 1.39 crore women including 7.04 lakh voters under the age of 20, exercised their franchise in 32,815 polling stations. About 1 lakh police personnel, including 25,000 central paramilitary forces and 20,000 from other states were on poll duty in the state.
Voting still underway in Telangana, turnout recorded at 67% till 6 pm
As voting nears end in Rajasthan, a turnout of 72.7% was recorded till 5 PM. Polling was set to end at 5 pm but officials said those already in the queue at the booths by then were being allowed to vote.
The results will be out on December 11, along with those from the other four states which saw Assembly elections in the past few weeks. Raje, who is the BJP's chief ministerial candidate, is fighting against veteran BJP leader Jaswant Singh's son Manvendra Singh in Jhalrapatan, the constituency she has represented since 2003. Manvendra Singh switched to the Congress just before the election, making the fight tougher for Raje this time. She had won 63 per cent of the votes cast in 2013, winning the seat by a margin of 60,896.
In about 130 constituencies, the contest appears to be mainly between the BJP and the Congress. In the current House, the BJP has 160 seats and the Congress 25.
"Candidates seek votes, they win but do not address our long-pending demand of a proper approach road to the village. We have largely decided to boycott polling," Gendalal Kushwah, a local, said.
"There must be peace and prosperity in the country," the 96-year-old said as her wrinkled face gleamed with a smile when asked what encouraged her to vote.
It is not just the elders, youths too were excited about casting votes.
"Quality education and employment are the main issue for youngsters. There is a need to improve education infrastructure in the state, because many of us have to go out of the state for higher studies," Utkarsh Agnihotri, a first-time voter, who is preparing for NEET said in Jaipur.
56.17% voter turnout recorded in Telangana till 3 pm
Voter turnout recorded till 3 PM in Telangana is 56.17 per cent.
49.15 voter turnout recorded in Telangana till 1 pm
Voter turnout recorded till 1 PM in Telangana is 49.15 per cent.
Telangana BJP MP Bandaru Dattatreya cast his vote in Hyderabad
Telangana BJP MP Bandaru Dattatreya cast his vote at booth no.229 in Ramnagar of Musheerabad constituency in Hyderabad on Friday.
23.4 per cent voter turnout in Telangana till 11 am
Voter turnout recorded till 11.00 am in Telangana is 23.4 per cent.
Telangana and Rajasthan are the last states to go to the polls in the current round of assembly elections, which also covered Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram. The counting for all states is on December 11. In Rajasthan, it is a seen as a straight fight between the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress for about 130 seats. In other constituencies, groups like the Bahujan Samaj Party and rebels who are contesting against official party candidates may queer the pitch. Vasundhara Raje hopes to return as the state's chief minister. If the Congress wins, it is expected to pick between former chief minister Ashok Gehlot and state party president Sachin Pilot for the top post in the state. In the current House, the BJP has 160 seats and the Congress 25. Raje is contesting from Jhalrapatan constituency, considered her bastion. In Tonk, Sachin Pilot and Rajasthan Transport Minister and BJP candidate Yoonus Khan are face to face. Khan is the only Muslim candidate fielded by his party. Ashok Gehlot is fighting for the Sardarpura seat.
In Telangana, Congress-led alliance is challenging the ruling TRS, and the BJP seeking to make it a triangular contest. Campaigning by political parties came to an end at 5 pm Wednesday. "About 1 lakh police personnel including 25,000 central paramilitary forces and 20,000 from other states are engaged in poll duties," PTI quoted Additional DG ( Law and order) Jitender as saying. The assembly polls in Telangana were originally scheduled to be held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha elections next year, but the House was dissolved on September 6 as per a recommendation by the state cabinet. It is to be seen if KCR's gamble to opt for early elections pays off.
Rajasthan: 72.7% voting till 5 PM
As voting nears end in Rajasthan, a turnout of 72.7% was recorded till 5 PM. Polling was set to end at 5 pm but officials said those already in the queue at the booths by then were being allowed to vote.
The results will be out on December 11, along with those from the other four states which saw Assembly elections in the past few weeks. Raje, who is the BJP's chief ministerial candidate, is fighting against veteran BJP leader Jaswant Singh's son Manvendra Singh in Jhalrapatan, the constituency she has represented since 2003. Manvendra Singh switched to the Congress just before the election, making the fight tougher for Raje this time. She had won 63 per cent of the votes cast in 2013, winning the seat by a margin of 60,896.
In about 130 constituencies, the contest appears to be mainly between the BJP and the Congress. In the current House, the BJP has 160 seats and the Congress 25.
"Candidates seek votes, they win but do not address our long-pending demand of a proper approach road to the village. We have largely decided to boycott polling," Gendalal Kushwah, a local, said.
"There must be peace and prosperity in the country," the 96-year-old said as her wrinkled face gleamed with a smile when asked what encouraged her to vote.
It is not just the elders, youths too were excited about casting votes.
"Quality education and employment are the main issue for youngsters. There is a need to improve education infrastructure in the state, because many of us have to go out of the state for higher studies," Utkarsh Agnihotri, a first-time voter, who is preparing for NEET said in Jaipur.
