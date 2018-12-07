Assembly polls Highlights: Over 72% turnout recorded in Rajasthan, 67% in Telangana

Rajasthan, Telangana Assembly Election 2018 Highlights: After a high-decibel election campaign, voting has concluded for Rajasthan and Telangana. A turnout of 72.7% was recorded Rajasthan and 67 per cent in Telangana. Voting for 119 constituencies in Telangana began at 7 am, while it started at 8 am for 199 out of 200 seats in Rajasthan. Voting in Alwar district’s Ramgarh constituency has been postponed due to the death of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate Laxman Singh.

In Rajasthan, over 4.75 crore people cast their vote and over 2,000 candidates are in the fray for 199 assembly seats. Voting was held at 51,687 polling booths, 259 of them managed exclusively by women officials and security personnel. The polling will determine whether the BJP bucks anti-incumbency and an increasingly aggressive Opposition to return to power.

In Telangana, meanwhile, over 2.8 crore voters, 1.41 crore men and 1.39 crore women including 7.04 lakh voters under the age of 20, exercised their franchise in 32,815 polling stations. About 1 lakh police personnel, including 25,000 central paramilitary forces and 20,000 from other states were on poll duty in the state.