Rajasthan tables Bill to make masks in public mandatory

The state government said health experts are of the opinion that use of masks can help control the spread of Covid-19 “considerably” and save lives of millions. (Representational)

The Rajasthan government on Saturday tabled a Bill to make wearing of masks in public and work places mandatory.

The Rajasthan Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Bill, 2020, seeks “to prohibit the movement of any person in public place, public transport… r gathering without properly covering his mouth and nose with face mask or face cover.”

In the statement of Object and Reasons for the Bill, the state government said health experts are of the opinion that use of masks can help control the spread of Covid-19 “considerably” and save lives of millions.

