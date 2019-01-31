Rajasthan: Swine flu toll in January reaches 76

As many as 76 people have died in January in Rajasthan due to Influenza A (H1N1), also known as Swine Flu, officials said on Wednesday.

As per official data, updated till Wednesday, 23 of these deaths occurred in Jodhpur district alone. With seven deaths, Bikaner comes second, followed by Udaipur (6), Churu (5) and Jaipur and Nagaur (4 each). Across the state, 9,210 samples have been tested, out of which 2,045 have tested positive.

At 812, state capital Jaipur has had the highest number of positive cases, but owing to better facilities, these were successfully treated. Jodhpur is second with 344 cases, followed by Udaipur at 118 cases.

Sunil Kumar Bisht, Chief Medical and Health Officer, Jodhpur, said that the difference in access to healthcare services between Jaipur and Jodhpur, was pointed out to Health Minister Raghu Sharma, who held a meeting in the district on Wednesday.

In a statement, Minister Sharma said while there were only eight swine flu testing centres in the state, an amount of Rs 1 crore each has been approved on January 25 for five medical colleges, which will increase the testing capabilities.

“We have placed orders for 10 lakh Tamiflu, out of which we have received a lakh,” the minister said, adding that over 900 beds across the state are reserved for Swine Flu patients.