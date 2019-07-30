Rajasthan: SUV drives into crowd at toll booth, 10 injured

Ten people were injured when a driver of an SUV accidentally accelerated his vehicle into a crowd at a toll plaza on the Kishangarh-Jaipur highway, police said.

“Around 6 pm, a white SUV at a toll plaza on Kishangarh – Jaipur highway abruptly reversed, hitting people behind it, and then suddenly accelerated, injuring 10 persons,” said ASI Shyoji Lal, posted at Kishangarh police station.

Lal, who had visited the spot, said that the 10 injured included four people who were passengers in the car and had alighted before the accident. The others were toll workers, mainly those employed for its security. “The reason for the accident is not yet clear, as we are still establishing who the driver was,” Lal said.

An FIR has been lodged under IPC Sections 279 (rash driving) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others). The injured have been admitted to a hospital in Ajmer.