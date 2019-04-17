Rajasthan: State govt relieves law officer after she appears in case against Rahul Gandhi

In an order issued on April 13, the law department of the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan relieved Ruchi Kohli, its Advocate on Record to the Supreme Court, from her post and duties.

The move came after Kohli had appeared as the Advocate on Record for BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi a day earlier, on April 12, and had filed a contempt plea against Congress chief Rahul Gandhi for his alleged remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the recent verdict in the Rafale deal.

Sources told The Indian Express that immediately after the Rajasthan government came to know that its lawyer in Supreme Court had appeared as a counsel for the case against Rahul, the decision to relieve Kohli of her duties was taken.

Kohli declined to comment on the matter when contacted.

Kohli was appointed Advocate on Record to the Supreme Court by the previous BJP government.