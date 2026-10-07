Rajasthan smuggler began new life in Madhya Pradesh as furniture trader. Then police closed in

After he was named a wanted drug smuggler, Vishna Ram stayed at different locations in Rajasthan, including rented accommodation in Jodhpur and houses of relatives.

Written by: Parul Kulshrestha
3 min readJaipurOct 7, 2026 06:30 AM IST
Rajasthan smuggler began new life in MP as furniture trader. Then police closed inThe accused, identified as 32-year-old Vishna Ram, son of Madaram, a resident of Kudla in Barmer, was carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh. (File Photo)
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A wanted drug smuggler from Barmer, who has been evading arrest for nearly two years, was arrested by the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) from Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh.

The accused, identified as 32-year-old Vishna Ram, son of Madaram, a resident of Kudla in Barmer, was carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh. Police said he had changed his identity and had been running a furniture business in Madhya Pradesh to avoid arrest.

According to police, Vishna Ram had been involved in criminal activities for around 12 years and has over 18 cases including those under the NDPS Act, attempt to murder, assault, Arms Act, theft and fraud, registered against him in different police stations of Rajasthan.

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ANTF Inspector General Vikas Kumar said, “Vishna Ram had studied up to Class 12 and initially worked as a driver. He later came into contact with drug smugglers while working as a labourer. His grandfather was addicted to poppy husk, and Vishna Ram initially began procuring small quantities for him. He subsequently came into contact with smugglers in Neemuch and entered the drug trade himself.

“Over the years, he allegedly established links with smugglers in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Haryana and supplied drugs in the Marwar region. Police said he eventually became a key link in the trafficking network operating between Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan,” police said.

After he was named a wanted drug smuggler, Vishna Ram stayed at different locations in Rajasthan, including rented accommodation in Jodhpur and houses of relatives. With repeated police raids making it difficult for him to remain in the state, he eventually shifted to Madhya Pradesh, which he believed would be a safer place to hide.

There, he started a furniture business and began living like an ordinary businessman to conceal his past. However, the ANTF continued tracking him.

The breakthrough

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Police officials said the breakthrough came after information was received that Vishna Ram was running a furniture business in Madhya Pradesh and had called artisans from Jodhpur to work. The ANTF team began monitoring the movement of the artisans and followed the trail to Umaria village under the Pipliy Mandi police station area of Mandsaur district.

When the team reached the location, Vishna Ram was allegedly partying with his friends and some of the artisans at the house of his smuggler associate’s uncle. The premises were surrounded and Vishna Ram was arrested.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Parul Kulshrestha
Parul Kulshrestha

Parul Kulshrestha is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Express, based in Rajasthan. A lawyer turned journalist, she brings a unique cross-disciplinary perspective to her reporting, blending legal precision with deep social inquiry to cover one of India's most culturally and politically vibrant regions. Expertise and Experience Legal-Journalistic Synergy: Parul’s transition from a legal background to mainstream journalism provides her with a distinct advantage in interpreting policy, legislation, and judicial impacts. This expertise allows her to "read between the lines" of government orders and court rulings affecting the public. Diverse Beat: With years of experience across both mainstream newsrooms and independent journalism, she has built high-level authority in several critical areas: Nomadic Tribes & Marginalized Communities: She is recognized for her sensitive and in-depth reporting on the struggles and rights of Rajasthan's nomadic populations, often giving a voice to those outside the traditional political spotlight. Gender & Social Justice: Parul focuses on the intersection of law and gender, covering issues ranging from women’s safety and reproductive rights to the socio-economic empowerment of rural women. Environmental & Political Reporting: She tracks Rajasthan’s complex political landscape—including electoral shifts and bureaucratic changes—alongside critical environmental concerns like water scarcity and land use. Academic & Professional Pedigree: Her background as a lawyer, combined with her rise to the rank of Principal Correspondent at a national broadsheet, establishes her as a senior voice in the media landscape. ... Read More

 

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