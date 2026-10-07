Rajasthan smuggler began new life in Madhya Pradesh as furniture trader. Then police closed in

The accused, identified as 32-year-old Vishna Ram, son of Madaram, a resident of Kudla in Barmer, was carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh. (File Photo)

A wanted drug smuggler from Barmer, who has been evading arrest for nearly two years, was arrested by the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) from Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh.

The accused, identified as 32-year-old Vishna Ram, son of Madaram, a resident of Kudla in Barmer, was carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh. Police said he had changed his identity and had been running a furniture business in Madhya Pradesh to avoid arrest.

According to police, Vishna Ram had been involved in criminal activities for around 12 years and has over 18 cases including those under the NDPS Act, attempt to murder, assault, Arms Act, theft and fraud, registered against him in different police stations of Rajasthan.