Rajasthan: Six-year-old hit by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s cavalcade, dies

A six-year-old died while a man was grievously injured after a vehicle from Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat’s cavalcade hit a motorcycle in Alwar around noon Wednesday.

“My brother Chetram Yadav, 66, was returning on a motorbike around noon from a clinic, with his six-year-old grandson Sachin, when he was hit by Bhagwat’s cavalcade,” Kartar Singh, 49, told The Indian Express. Chetram is the sarpanch of Sheopur village in Alwar’s Mundawar. He had taken Sachin to the clinic after the latter had complained of a stomach-ache

While Sachin died on the spot, Chetram was referred to Jaipur. Angry locals then blocked the road. “We wanted police to tell us the name of the driver and the registration number of the vehicle. We were told by the police that the vehicle is registered in Jaipur,” Singh said

Singh said that Bhagwat’s cavalcade was on Mundawar-Harsoli road when the accident happened. “There was a jammer in Bhagwat’s cavalcade which was trying to overtake another vehicle. In the process, the jammer came on the wrong side of the road and hit my brother’s motorbike,” he added.

Ramswaroop Bairwa, Sub Inspector at Mundawar police station said that an FIR has been lodged at the police station under Indian Penal Code sections 304A (causing death by negligence), 279 (rash driving) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others). Bhagwat was celebrating his birthday on Wednesday and had gone to seek blessings from a saint in the district.