Rajasthan: Shortage halts inoculation drive in many places

After administering over 10 lakh Covid-19 vaccines in a single day, Rajasthan is once again facing vaccine shortage. This has led to halting of inoculation drive in several places across the state including the capital Jaipur.

On June 25, the combined inoculation in both the government and private sector was 10.45 lakh doses, which is the recorded highest single-day vaccination figure in the state till now.

In sharp contrast, the vaccination drive in Jaipur had to be halted on Monday, with Jaipur District Collector Antar Singh Nehra saying in a statement that since both Covishield and Covaxin couldn’t be made available on Sunday, no vaccination took place.

Data from the Health Department indicates that even on Sunday, no vaccination drive could be conducted in districts such as Barmer, Bharatpur, Pali, Jaisalmer, Jhunjhunu, Pali and Pratapgarh.

“The vaccination drive in several places such as Jaipur couldn’t take place today because we have run out of vaccines. We have only around 40-50,000 doses left, which will be used today,” Raghuraj Singh, Project Director (Immunisation), told The Indian Express on Monday.

He added that shortage resulted after more than 10 lakh vaccines were administered on June 25.

“We are supposed to receive more vaccines from the Centre today. If we receive the fresh doses by today evening, then on Tuesday nearby districts can administer the doses. It will take time till Wednesday to ensure that faraway districts are supplied with the vaccines,” said Singh.

In a letter written to Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan on Sunday, Health Minister Raghu Sharma had highlighted the vaccine shortage in the state and requested that 25 lakh Covid-19 vaccine doses be allocated to it immediately the same day.

Sharma had also asked the Centre that for the month of July, the allocation of vaccines in Rajasthan be increased from 65 lakh to 1.5 crore.

Earlier, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to ‘intervene personally’ to ensure adequate supply of Covid-19 vaccines in the state.

In the letter to the PM, dated June 26, Gehlot had said that while Rajasthan has created a capacity to vaccinate more than 15 lakh persons per day, the state’s daily vaccination is limited to the extent of supplies received from the central government.

The daily average of vaccine doses received, since the start of vaccination drive for 18 years plus, has been 3 to 4 lakhs only, the CM had stated in the letter.

Chhattisgarh and Odisha say need more vaccines

Raipur, Bhubaneswar: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel Monday wrote to the Prime Minister demanding 1 crore vaccines for the state in July. Baghel said the state was left with only 9,98,810 vaccines, which would last three days. Odisha Health Minister Naba Kishore Das, meanwhile, requested the Centre for urgent supply of another 6 lakh doses to manage vaccination sessions in June. In a letter to Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, Das said that the stock of vaccines will run out by Tuesday. —ENS