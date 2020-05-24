Rajasthan: SHO commits suicide in Churu district, Oppn seeks probe

According to police, the body of Rajgarh SHO Vishnu Dutt Bishnoi was found hanging at his quarter on Saturday. (Representatioanl) According to police, the body of Rajgarh SHO Vishnu Dutt Bishnoi was found hanging at his quarter on Saturday. (Representatioanl)

A police inspector posted in Rajasthan’s Churu district allegedly committed suicide on Saturday, triggering demands from the Opposition for an independent probe and allegations that the “politicisation of police force” was responsible for his death.

“Bishnoi was around 45-year-old and was working in the police force for the past 18-20 years. He used to live alone at his government quarter… We have recovered a suicide note where Bishnoi has mentioned stress as the reason… However, he hasn’t held anybody responsible… Investigation is being conducted and a decision on registering case under appropriate sections will be taken afterwards,” Rajgarh Additional SP Bharat Raj said.

Following the incident, screenshots of an alleged chat between him and a lawyer were widely circulated on social media, in which Bishnoi allegedly mentioned his wish for voluntary retirement due to “dirty politics” aimed at trapping him.

“Bishnoi told me this through WhatsApp on Thursday. He wanted to leave his job because of dirty politics,” claimed Goverdhan Singh, who identified himself as an advocate and RTI activist, and said the screenshots were of a conversation between him and Bishnoi.

Bishnoi allegedly wrote, “Sir hume bhi gandi rajniti ke bhawar me fasne ki koshish ho rahi hai rajgarh me. Main swecchik sewanivritti ki application de raha hun (Sir, efforts are being made to frame me in the vortex of dirty politics in Rajgarh. I am giving an application for voluntary retirement).”

Singh allegedly responded, “It will be a heavy loss for Rajasthan. Many people have hopes because of you.” To which, Bishnoi allegedly replied, “No sir. Have thought about this. The politics is really dirty and the officer is weak.”

Rajasthan DGP Bhupendra Singh said in a statement on Saturday that Bishnoi was among the talented and best officers in the police force and the entire police family is hurt by his untimely death.

Singh said the investigation has been handed over to senior officials of the CID crime branch. The DGP said some people were trying to spread misleading information about the incident which was not appropriate.

The Opposition BJP has alleged that politicisation of the police force sought an independent probe to investigate the possible role of other police officers and politicians.

“Politicisation of police and because of the tying of hands of honest officers in the police force, who take action against criminals, Bishnoi has committed suicide. This is a blow to our police system. We demand a judicial probe,” said Deputy Leader of Opposition and Churu BJP MLA Rajendra Rathore.

Rathore alleged that some local politicians were continuously making false complaints against Bishnoi to ensure that he was transferred.

“A WhatsApp chat… wherein he is talking about political pressure and then news comes he has committed suicide. People, where (he) had served, swear that he was incorruptible. The case needs to be handed over to CBI for truth to come out,” tweeted former Union minister and BJP MP from Jaipur Rural Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore.

Nagaur MP and RLP chief Hanuman Beniwal said the case should be transferred to CBI, claiming state agencies will not properly investigate the matter.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed his condolences over the death and tweeted that Bishnoi’s services and dedication will always be remembered.

