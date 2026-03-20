Why Shias in Rajasthan have decided to forgo Eid celebrations

The Shia community in Rajasthan has decided not to celebrate Eid this year and observe a period of mourning amid reports surrounding the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Community members will sport black armbands and refrain from all customary festivities.

The death of Khamenei, 86, in a major attack launched by the US and Israel was announced on March 1 by Iranian state television.

Syed Nazish Akbar Kazmi, Imam of the Shia Jama Masjid on Amer Road, said that no celebratory practices would be held. “Neither sewaiyan nor other sweet dishes will be prepared, and people will not exchange Eid greetings. No new clothes will be purchased nor will any gifts be given to relatives,” he said, adding that similar sentiments were being expresed by members of the community not only in Rajasthan but in other part so the country also.