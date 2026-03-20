Why Shias in Rajasthan have decided to forgo Eid celebrations

The Shia community in Rajasthan has decided not to celebrate Eid this year and observe a period of mourning amid reports surrounding the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Community members will sport black armbands and refrain from all customary festivities.
The death of Khamenei, 86, in a major attack launched by the US and Israel was announced on March 1 by Iranian state television.
Syed Nazish Akbar Kazmi, Imam of the Shia Jama Masjid on Amer Road, said that no celebratory practices would be held. “Neither sewaiyan nor other sweet dishes will be prepared, and people will not exchange Eid greetings. No new clothes will be purchased nor will any gifts be given to relatives,” he said, adding that similar sentiments were being expresed by members of the community not only in Rajasthan but in other part so the country also.
Expressing grief, Kazmi described Khamenei as the leading religious authority of the Shia community and alleged that the US and Israel were responsible for his death. “When the table talks were ongoing between the US and Iran, during that time the war started. This war is unjust and cruel.”
He said the community would mark Eid by offering prayers and expressing solidarity, including prayers directed against nations perceived as hostile to Iran.
Kazmi further described the Iran-Israel conflict as “a battle between oppression and justice” rather than a religious conflict, and called for global voices to speak out against what he termed as ‘ongoing injustices’.
Community members said Eid would be observed in a sudued manner, limited to prayers.
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According to community estimates, there are around 8,000 Shia Muslims in Rajasthan. In Jaipur, there are three Shia mosques in the old city. Shias have been residing in the city since its founding, though many migrated to Pakistan during partition. Subsequent migration to other places for employment has further reduced their numbers in the state.
Parul Kulshrestha is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Express, based in Rajasthan. A lawyer turned journalist, she brings a unique cross-disciplinary perspective to her reporting, blending legal precision with deep social inquiry to cover one of India's most culturally and politically vibrant regions.
Expertise and Experience
Legal-Journalistic Synergy: Parul’s transition from a legal background to mainstream journalism provides her with a distinct advantage in interpreting policy, legislation, and judicial impacts. This expertise allows her to "read between the lines" of government orders and court rulings affecting the public.
Diverse Beat: With years of experience across both mainstream newsrooms and independent journalism, she has built high-level authority in several critical areas:
Nomadic Tribes & Marginalized Communities: She is recognized for her sensitive and in-depth reporting on the struggles and rights of Rajasthan's nomadic populations, often giving a voice to those outside the traditional political spotlight.
Gender & Social Justice: Parul focuses on the intersection of law and gender, covering issues ranging from women’s safety and reproductive rights to the socio-economic empowerment of rural women.
Environmental & Political Reporting: She tracks Rajasthan’s complex political landscape—including electoral shifts and bureaucratic changes—alongside critical environmental concerns like water scarcity and land use.
Academic & Professional Pedigree: Her background as a lawyer, combined with her rise to the rank of Principal Correspondent at a national broadsheet, establishes her as a senior voice in the media landscape. ... Read More