Rajasthan sees 80 rain-related deaths this monsoon

As many as 80 people have died and 55 have been injured in rain-related incidents in Rajasthan this monsoon.

Most deaths have been recorded in Bundi (16), followed by state capital Jaipur (15). As many as eight persons have died in Tonk, followed by six in Kota, and four in Sawai Madhopur. Nineteen other districts have recorded 1-3 deaths. Most of the deaths in Jaipur were reported after lightning struck a watch tower near Amer Fort last month, which had led to the death of at least 11 persons.

At least 125 animals have died so far. The details were shared by government officials during a presentation before Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday. The CM announced a sum of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of the deceased and Rs 2 lakh to those injured.

Meanwhile, over 150 persons were rescued in Kota’s Sangod Saturday even as Army personnel joined rescue operations in Hadoti region. The opening of gates of Bhimsagar dam had led to flooding in some villages, prompting rescue work.

Over the past four days, SDRF and other agencies have rescued over a thousand persons, mainly from the Hadoti region, which is reeling under heavy rainfall.

Normally, till August 6, the state receives 291.49 mm of rain. This year it has received 327.21 mm of rain, which is 12.3 per cent more.