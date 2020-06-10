Rajasthan seals borders for a week after surge in Covid-19 cases

There are 2,610 active COVID-19 cases in the state. (Photo: Rohit Jain Paras) There are 2,610 active COVID-19 cases in the state. (Photo: Rohit Jain Paras)

Rajasthan on Wednesday sealed its borders with other states for a week amid a surge in Covid-19 cases. The state has recorded 123 fresh cases recorded in the last 24 hours, taking the overall tally to 11,368. The death toll also rose to 256 after a Covid-patient died in Jodhpur, officials told PTI.

Of the fresh cases, 40 were reported in Jaipur, 34 in Bharatpur, 11 in Sikar, nine in Jhunjhunu, five in Nagaur, three in Kota and two in Alwar, besides cases in other districts, they said..

Jaipur topped the COVID tally in the state with 2,500 cases and 118 deaths, followed by 1,944 cases and 26 deaths in Jodhpur.

There are 2,610 active COVID-19 cases in the state. A total of 8,152 patients have been discharged after treatment, the officials said.

with PTI inputs

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd