Tuesday, July 06, 2021
Rajasthan schools rank last in terms of gender parity in senior classes: Report

Written by Deep Mukherjee | Jaipur |
July 7, 2021 3:29:53 am
Rajasthan schools rank last in the Gender Parity Index (GPI) at the higher secondary level when compared with the rest of the country, reveals the Unified District Information System for Education Plus (UDISE+) report 2019-20, which analyses trends in school education in the country.

According to the recently released 2019-20 report, in Rajasthan, the GPI value for classes 11-12 is 0.87, much lower than the national average of 1.04 in this category.

GPI for gross enrollment ratio (GER) is the ratio of girls to boys enrolled in schools, and is a measure of the relative access to education. A GPI of less than 1 suggests girls are more disadvantaged than boys in terms of access to school.

The GPI value in Rajasthan is 0.89 for the secondary level (classes 9-10), which is the second-lowest in the country after Gujarat, which has a GPI value of 0.86 in the same category, the report indicates.

