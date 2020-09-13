Rajasthan: Sachin Pilot writes to CM Gehlot over 5% reservation for Gujjars

Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot (File)

Former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot has written a letter to chief minister Ashok Gehlot over issues pertaining to the 5 per cent reservation under the MBC category provided to Gujjars and four other castes.

Pilot, in his letter which was dated September 2, has said that it has come to his notice that More Backward Classes (MBC) community is not getting the benefit of 5 per cent reservation in state government vacancies.

The Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government had in February last year passed the Rajasthan Backward Classes (Reservation of Seats in Educational Institutions in the State and of Appointments and Posts in Services under the State) (Amendment) Bill, 2019, extending 5 per cent reservation to five communities — Banjara/ Baldiya/Labana, Gadiya Lohar/Gadoliya, Gujar/Gurjar, Raika/Rebari/Debasi, Gadariya/ Gadri/Gayari.

The law was made after an agitation by the Gujjar community, wherein demonstrators had blocked railway tracks.

The letter was released to the media on Saturday by Lokendra Singh, who looks after media management for Pilot.

“In this regard, it was mentioned by the Congress party in the 2018 Assembly election manifesto. Along with this, an agreement was made during the previous government in 2011 that 4 per cent extra reserved posts (shadow posts) will be reserved for the SBC,” the letter states.

Pilot said in the letter that some of the government recruitments where the 5 per cent reservation benefit hasn’t been given include — police constable recruitment-2018, REET-2018, Panchayati Raj LDC recruitment-2013, technical helper recruitment-2018, nursing recruitment 2013 and 2018, jail guard recruitment -2018, ASHA supervisor recruitment-2016, commercial assistant recruitment-2018, second grade teacher recruitment-2018 and others.

“Apart from this, developmental schemes under the Devnarayan Board and Devnarayan Yojana are also almost stalled, which is very painful and at various times, people meet me and demand the effective implementation of these two aforementioned schemes by providing budget,” Pilot’s letter reads.

The Devnarayan Yojana is primarily aimed at the development of the Gujjar community which Pilot belongs to.

In his letter, Pilot has requested Gehlot to take swift action over the issues mentioned.

Gujjar leaders said that they too have been highlighting the issues mentioned in the letter by Pilot.

“We have repeatedly highlighted these issues of recruitment and the Devnarayan plans but so far haven’t received any response from the government. If the government doesn’t listen to the demands, we will once again have to protest,” said Shailendra Singh Gurjar, general secretary of the Gurjar Arakshan Sangharsh Samiti.

