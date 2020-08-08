Rajasthan: Sachin Pilot aide says MLAs’ phones tapped in resort, police deny

Sachin Pilot Sachin Pilot

The camp of Congress rebel Sachin Pilot Friday accused Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot of tapping phones of MLAs within his camp, who are staying at a resort in Jaisalmer.

The Rajasthan Police, in a statement, denied the allegation. “Even the allegation of recording intercom conversations is untrue and fictitious…” it said.

Gehlot had shifted MLAs loyal to him to Suryagarh resort in Jaisalmer on July 31. They are expected to be there till at least August 14, when the Assembly session begins. On Friday, a statement issued by a Pilot aide, who did not wish to be named, claimed the calls of about half a dozen MLAs in Jaisalmer are being “unconstitutionally” recorded by the Gehlot government.

The Pilot camp shared a document purportedly showing calls made to some Gehlot camp MLAs. “Four jammers have also been installed at Suryagarh resort by Ajaib Electronics and there is just one place in the entire hotel from where calls can be made,” they claimed. They also said calls made through the resort’s intercom system are being recorded.

However, S D Soni, who runs Ajaib Electronics, told The Indian Express over the phone that he has “no knowledge” of such an installation before hanging up. “I don’t even know any Suryagarh, kahaan ki baat kar rahe hain aap (what are you talking about)? I don’t know anything,” Soni said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd