Rajasthan results: Congress restricted to just 16 out of Assembly’s 200 seats in Lok Sabha polls

An analysis of the Assembly-wise break-up of the just concluded Parliamentary poll result shows that five months after coming to power in the state, the Congress party has been restricted to just 16 of the state’s 200 Assembly seats. The Congress has even lost in the constituencies of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, apart from all but two of Gehlot’s ministers.

The impact of the Modi wave can be gauged by the fact that Congress lost in Gehlot’s own polling booth in Jodhpur, from where his son Vaibhav Gehlot was a candidate.

In Jodhpur, polling station number 107 is where Ashok Gehlot, his wife Sunita Gehlot, son Vaibhav Gehlot and daughter Sonia Gehlot had their votes. However, of the total 881 votes polled at the station, BJP candidate Gajendra Singh Shekhawat polled 605 votes, 339 more than Vaibhav’s 266 votes. Overall, in Sardarpura, the Assembly segment of the Chief Minister, Vaibhav polled 70,678 votes against Shekhawat’s 89,505 votes.

Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot fared no better. In his Tonk Assembly seat, party candidate Namonarayan could muster 63,223 votes against BJP’s Sukhbir Singh’s 85,674 votes.

Similarly, all but one among 13 Cabinet ministers lost in their respective Assembly constituencies. In Bikaner West, from where Cabinet minister B D Kalla’s is an MLA, party candidate Madan Gopal Meghwal garnered 53,505 votes against Arjun Ram Meghwal’s 94,307 votes.

In Kota North, from where Cabinet minister Shanti Kumar Dhariwal is an MLA, party candidate Ramnarain Meena got 74,105 votes against Om Birla’s 87,093. In Lalsot, Assembly constituency of Cabinet minister Parsadi Lal, BJP’s Jaskaur Meena got 71,777 votes while Congress’ Savita Meena got just 58,574 votes. In Churu’s Sujangarh, the Assembly constituency of Cabinet minister Bhanwarlal Meghwal, BJP’s Rahul Kaswan got a massive 98,327 votes against Congress’ Rafique Mandelia, who got 55,550 votes.

Similarly, Cabinet Minister Raghu Sharma (of Kekri Assembly seat in Ajmer Parliamentary Constituency) lost by 38,773 votes, Pramod Bhaya (Anta, Jhalawar Baran) lost by 25,742 votes, Vishvendra Singh (Deeg-Kumher, Bharatpur) lost by 51,772 votes, and Harish Choudhary (Baytoo, Barmer) lost by 63,280 votes.

On Sunday evening, Cabinet minister Lalchand Kataria (Jhotwara in Jaipur Rural), who lost in his constituency by 71,117 votes, tendered his resignation, taking “moral responsibility,” saying that he will strive to fulfill the expectations of the people in his constituency for the rest of his tenure. Kataria has been Cabinet minister for Agriculture, Animal Husbandary and Fisheries Departments.

Cabinet ministers Anjana Udaylal (Nimbahera, Chittorgarh) lost by 47,158 votes, Pratap Singh Khachariyawas (Civil Lines, Jaipur) lost by 51,135 votes and Shale Mohammad (Pokaran, Jodhpur) lost by 19,811 votes. Ramesh Chand Meena (Sapotra, Karauli-Dholpur) was the only Cabinet minister in whose constituency the Congress won, by 12,662 votes.

Among the State Ministers, Govind Singh Dotasara lost by 27,158 votes, Arjun Singh Bamniya lost by 63,293 votes, Bhanwar Singh Bhati lost by 1,794 votes, Sukharam Vishnoi lost by 17,787 votes, Ashok Chandna lost by 37,600 votes, Tika Ram Jully lost by 8,527 votes, Bhajanlal Jatav lost by 34,909 votes, Rajendra Singh Yadav lost by 35,402 and Subhash Garg lost by 62,320 votes.

Mamta Bhupesh, MLA from Sikrai in Dausa, was the only one among State Ministers to register a lead in her constituency, by 14,857 votes.