Rajasthan remains on alert as Zika virus cases climb to 72

The number of patients infected with Zika virus in Rajasthan has climbed to 72 after twelve fresh cases were detected in the state capital of Jaipur on Monday, PTI reported. The latest figures were issued after a review meeting chaired by Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) medical and health, Veenu Gupta.

“Sixty out of the total 72 patients are healthy after treatment,” a Rajasthan health department official said after the meeting where measures required to contain the situation were discussed. He said most of the cases have been reported from Shastri Nagar area in Jaipur where fogging and other anti-larvae activities are being carried out to prevent the spread of the virus.

So far, door-to-door survey of 96,000 households has been conducted in Shastri Nagar and neighbouring localities. Mosquito larvae was found in the area, the officer said, adding that 68 challans, amounting to Rs 44,000 penalty, were issued after finding larvae in houses. READ | What is Zika virus?

The state health department has also issued an advisory for pregnant women staying outside the affected area to not visit Shastri Nagar.

Transmitted via aedes aegypti mosquito, the Zika virus causes fever, skin rashes, conjunctivitis, muscle and joint pain. It is harmful to pregnant women as it can lead to microcephaly, a condition in which a baby’s head is significantly smaller than expected.

In India, the first outbreak was reported in Ahmedabad in January 2017 and the second in Tamil Nadu’s Krishnagiri district in July that year. Both these outbreaks were successfully contained through intensive surveillance and vector management.

As per the World Health Organisation, there is no treatment available for Zika virus infection or its associated diseases.

With PTI inputs

