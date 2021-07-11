Rajasthan relaxes curbs: Cinema halls to open, weekend curfew ends

Cinema halls, theatres, multiplexes will be allowed to open with 50 per cent of capacity from 9 am to 8 pm and those who have received at least one dose of the Covid vaccine will be allowed.

The Rajasthan government Saturday announced the end of weekend curfew and reopening of cinema halls as part of relaxing Covid-19 lockdown restrictions.

The guidelines, issued on Saturday, lays stress on the importance of vaccination, with special relaxations for those who have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, through a government release, said that even though the state has seen a decrease in the number of Covid-19 cases in the past few days, but the disease spread has not ended in its entirety. He added that with further decrease in cases, more relaxations will be allowed.

The release said that among the relaxations, weekend curfew on Sunday has been withdrawn. Cinema halls, theatres, multiplexes will be allowed to open with 50 per cent of capacity from 9 am to 8 pm and those who have received at least one dose of the Covid vaccine will be allowed.

The same category of people will no longer need a negative RT-PCR test report while entering Rajasthan, as per the latest guidelines.