Rajasthan: ‘Rape victim’ who set herself on fire dies, police say no proof of rape yet

A day after she set herself on fire at a police station in Jaipur, a woman succumbed to her injuries on Monday morning, police said. The woman had earlier lodged a police complaint, alleging that she had been raped by a relative.

Advertising

However, police have said she was in a consensual relationship and added that their “investigation so far doesn’t prove her rape accusations”.

In a complaint lodged on June 5, the woman alleged that a relative raped her four years ago. She had said that the accused visited her home when her husband, who was in the Army, was away.

She said the accused later called her to different hotels and raped her while blackmailing her with videos. She had said that due to the repeated assaults, she became pregnant and had to undergo an abortion on October 25, 2016. The accused then took her to multiple hotels in Udaipur, Ajmer, Nainital and Delhi and raped her, she alleged. She also alleged that he used to keep her and her husband’s ATM cards with him and extorted money.

Advertising

Following her complaint, an FIR was lodged under charges of rape and extortion and sections of the IT Act.

On Sunday, the woman reached the police station with her teenaged son and inquired about the SHO, who was the investigating officer in the case. The SHO was away on duty and the woman left the building. According to police officers, she then asked her son to go back in and fetch her pen. As soon as he went inside, she retrieved an inflammable liquid from her two-wheeler and set herself on fire.

The woman was rushed to a government hospital, where her statement was recorded before a magistrate. She succumbed to her injuries at 4.45 am Monday.

Police have said that during their investigation, it was found that woman’s marriage was in trouble and that her relationship with the accused was consensual, but differences crept up between the two after he got engaged to another woman.

Jaipur Police Commissioner Anand Srivastava said, “The investigation so far has found that the two had established relations and so far, no strong evidence to prove her accusations has been found.”

Moreover, it was found that divorce proceedings between the woman and her husband were ongoing, police said

Talking to The Indian Express, the woman’s husband said, “People with the accused threatened us and openly told us that they have paid Rs 10 lakh to the police, hence no harm will come to them.”

On their divorce proceedings, he said, “She used to stay lost all the time and wouldn’t say anything. Since she would not communicate, I decided to file for divorce. However, as soon as I filed for divorce, she opened up and told me how she was depressed following her rape, blackmailing and extortion.”

He said that she had been driven to the extreme step because the police were not listening to her. “She had gone to the police station but the officials scolded her, due to which she set herself on fire at the police station itself,” he said.