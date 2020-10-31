Rajasthan rape charges: Victims’ family claims bid to cover up case; two accused minors detained

So far, courts have rejected applications to re-record the statements of the girls under section 164 CrPC.

The family members of the two minor sisters in Baran district who were allegedly raped last month have demanded that statements of the victims under section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) be re-recorded. The family also accused police of inaction and alleged that attempts were being made to cover up the case.

The police have denied the allegations. Two minors accused in the case were detained on Thursday, they said. So far, courts have rejected applications to re-record the statements of the girls under section 164 CrPC.

“We feel the state government and police are trying to cover up the case… My daughters were threatened before their statement under section 164 CrPC that was recorded before the magistrate and that’s why they couldn’t testify correctly. We want that the statement be re-recorded,” said the father of the two girls on Friday.

The incident pertains to an FIR filed on September 19 under sections 363 (kidnapping) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC following a complaint by the father of the two girls who had gone missing. The two girls were located by the police in Kota and handed over the family after September 24.

“Police should have added rape charges because in their statement under section 161 CrPC as well as the statement before the CWC, both the girls had confirmed rape and medical reports also support this… We will file an application before the High Court, requesting their statement be re-recorded…” said the advocate for the victims.

“Allegations of police inaction are baseless. The court has twice rejected our application to re-record the statement under section 164 CrPC… the two minors accused were detained yesterday (Thursday) under sections 354 of IPC and relevant sections of the POCSO Act… so far, rape has not yet been confirmed. If we find any evidence of rape, more charges will be added,” said Baran SP Dr Ravi.

