Rajasthan RS polls: BJP takes 2 seats, Congress 1 amid caste balancing

All three Rajya Sabha candidates from Rajasthan – two from the BJP and one from the Congress – were elected unopposed to the Upper House Thursday, officials said.

Returning Officer for the Rajya Sabha elections and Special Secretary of the Rajasthan Assembly, Bharat Bhushan Sharma, declared Bharatiya Janata Party candidates Alka Singh Gurjar and Satish Poonia, and Indian National Congress candidate Neeraj Dangi, elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha on Thursday. After the deadline for withdrawal of nominations ended, the RO declared all three elected and presented certificates to them.

The election was necessitated ahead of the completion of the tenures of BJP’s Ravneet Singh Bittu and Rajendra Gehlot and Congress’s Neeraj Dangi on June 21.