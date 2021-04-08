Rajasthan raises ‘faulty PM Cares ventilators’ with Centre

Following complaints from multiple districts, the Rajasthan government has written to the Centre over “faulty” ventilators received by the state under PM Cares, The Indian Express has learnt.

“We took feedback from medical colleges across the state and there was a general complaint regarding ventilators received by the state under PM Cares. Hence, we have written to the Union Ministry of Health regarding the issue,” said Vaibhav Galriya, Secretary, Medical Education, who had written the letter Tuesday.

The issue was first raised in a Covid review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday. In the meeting, Dr Lakhan Poswal, principal of Ravindra Nath Tagore Medical College, Udaipur, said, “We had received 85 ventilators under PM Cares and apart from ours, the feedback from other medical colleges is that they are not effective. Our anaesthetists and intensive care doctors of medicine (department) don’t have confidence in PM Cares ventilators at all. The ventilators run for 1-2 hours and then they stop working.”

Officials said the state received 1,138 ventilators under PM Cares, and that these now account for almost 60 per cent of the 1,900 ventilators with the state.

In the meeting chaired by CM, Galriya had told Gehlot, “We had received around 1,200 ventilators from PM Cares. We have tried to use all ventilators but all have an issue of pressure drop… it is important to have a sustained pressure, as it becomes the difference between life and death. So this feedback is coming from all over, that there is a pressure drop problem.”

The CM then asked the Health department officials to write to the Union government.