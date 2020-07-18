Rajasthan power play: Drama at Manesar as Haryana cops block SOG

Policemen keep vigil outside the hotel in Manesar, Haryana, on Friday. Policemen keep vigil outside the hotel in Manesar, Haryana, on Friday.

There was high drama at a hotel in Manesar on Friday as a team of Special Operations Group (SOG) of Rajasthan Police arrived to collect voice samples of some dissident Congress MLAs. They reached around 6.15 pm to find Haryana Police personnel denying them entry. After much discussion, they were finally allowed into the premises at 7.45 pm.

Haryana Police personnel were deployed outside the ITC Grand Bharat since morning. When the SOG arrived, the five-member team was first denied entry by hotel staff and some policemen at the spot. Haryana Police Inspector Jitender Kumar then arrived and told the SOG team to park their vehicle on one side. He also sought their documentation on the case.

As additional forces arrived, discussions between police officials from both states continued for over an hour. A police officer present outside the hotel told The Indian Express, “They were allowed inside around 7.45 pm after their documents were checked and due permission was granted. They left an hour later.”

A senior police officer said, “The police deployment is routine. It is done whenever a politically charged atmosphere builds up. It was done to protect the hotel property and prevent disturbance.”

A top official in Haryana government said, “Privacy of guests is a top priority of any hotel. SOG was told that there was nobody inside whom they want to question, but they insisted they would like to search the resort’s rooms. That was not allowed since they did not have search warrants.”

The SHO of Nuh police station, under whose jurisdiction the area falls, and PRO of Nuh police did not respond to repeated calls seeking comment. The Nuh SP could not be contacted. Sources in Haryana government said the Rajasthan Congress MLAs left the resort on Thursday. “While some went back to Rajasthan, some others were taken by Sachin Pilot to an undisclosed location,” an official said.

