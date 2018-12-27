Ashok Gehlot keeps home and finance, his deputy Sachin Pilot gets five portfolios in Rajasthan

Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh Wednesday night allocated portfolios to state ministers on the advice of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, hours after the latter met Congress president Rahul Gandhi amid reports of disagreement between him and his deputy Sachin Pilot over the matter.

Advertising

While Gehlot kept nine departments including the key finance and home with him, Pilot got five. The chief minister also kept excise, planning, department of personnel, general administration department, information technology among others.

The portfolios of Public works, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj, Science and Technology and statistics were allocated to the deputy chief minister. Besides Gehlot and Pilot, 13 cabinet and 10 council of ministers, who had taken oath on Monday during the cabinet expansion, were allocated portfolios, according to the orders issued by cabinet secretariat. A total of 18 fresh faces were inducted in the state cabinet.

BD Kalla got energy, public health engineering, groundwater, art, culture and archaeology departments, while Shanti Dhariwal received urban development and housing, law and parliamentary affairs minister. Parsadi Lal was named industry minister whereas Master Bhanwar Lal Meghwal is the social justice and empowerment minister.

Advertising

Lal Chandra Kataria was given agriculture, animal husbandry and fisheries departments and Raghu Sharma got medical and health, information and public relations departments. Pramod Bhaya is mines minister. Tourism and devsthan department was allocated to Vishvendra Singh.

Harish Chaudhary was allocated revenue and Ramesh Chand Meena food and civil supply. Anjana Udailal was made cooperative minister and was also given Indira Gandhi canal project department, Pratap Singh given transport and soldier welfare departments while Shale Mohammad has been given the portfolio of minority affairs and waqf.

Govind Singh Dotasara has been made MoS education (independent charge). Mamta Bhupesh was given women and child development department (independent charge) along with minority affairs and waqf.

Arjun Singh Bamnia got tribal area development department (independent charge) as well as industry and public enterprises departments. Bhanwar Singh Bhati was allocated higher education (independent charge) and revenue while Sukhram Bishnoi got forest (independent charge), environment (independent charge), food and civil supply and consumer affairs.

Ashok Chandna got youth affairs and sports (independent charge), skill development (independent charge), transport and soldier welfare, Tikaram Jully got labour (independent charge), industries and boilers inspection (independent charge), cooperatives and Indira Gandhi canal project department.

Bhajan Lal Jatav has civil defence (independent charge), agriculture, animal husbandry and fisheries, Rajendra Singh Yadav was allocated state motor garage (independent charge), language department, social justice and empowerment, calamity management and relief departments while Subhash Garg (RLD) was allocated technical education (independent charge), Sanskrit education (independent charge), medical and health, information and public relations department.