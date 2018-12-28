Rajasthan portfolios allocated: Ashok Gehlot gets finance, home; Sachin Pilot PWD, rural development

Following deliberations by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Deputy CM Sachin Pilot with the party high command in New Delhi on Wednesday over allocation of portfolios to the newly inducted ministers, the office of Governor Kalyan Singh allotted portfolios with the CM’s advice late on Wednesday.

Gehlot will keep the key departments of Finance, Home, Personnel and Excise with him, among a total of nine departments. Pilot has been allotted the Public Works Department as well as the Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Departments, among a total of five portfolios.

Party veteran and former minister B D Kalla has been allotted the Public Health Engineering Department, while Shanti Kumar Dhariwal, who has also been a minister in previous Congress governments, has been made the minister for Parliamentary Affairs. Raghu Sharma has been named the health minister and has also been given responsibility of the Information and Public Relations Department. Other important allotments include: Industries to Parsadi Lal, Social Justice to Bhanwarlal Meghwal, and Agriculture to Lalchand Kataria.

Other ministers include Pramod Bhaya (Mines and Gaupalan), Vishwendra Singh (Tourism and Devasthan departments), and Shale Mohammad (Minority Affairs Department and Waqf).

Among the ministers of state, Govind Singh Dotasra has been given the responsibility of Primary and Secondary Education (independent charge). The lone woman minister, Mamta Bhupesh, has been given the department for Women and Child Development (independent charge). Congress’ pre-poll alliance partner, RLD, whose Subhash Garg won from Bharatpur, has been allotted six departments, including Technical Education (independent charge) Sanskrit Education (independent charge), among others.

Meanwhile, Pilot assumed his office on Thursday. He has been allotted an office in the old CMO in main building, which was earlier used by former Vice-President Bhairon Singh Shekhawat.