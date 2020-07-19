Video: Rajasthan Congress MLAs play ‘antakshari’ at Jaipur resort, sing ‘hum honge kamyaab’ amid political crisis

The MLAs at Hotel Fairmont in Jaipur. The MLAs at Hotel Fairmont in Jaipur.

A video of Congress legislators, who are backing the Ashok Gehlot government amid the political turmoil in Rajasthan, has emerged on social media in which they are seen playing ‘antakshari’ (a musical game) at Hotel Fairmont in Jaipur.

In the 42-second clipping, the MLAs are heard singing the popular Hindi song “hum honge kamyaab”, in an apparent signal that the party will overcome the political crisis, which erupted after former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot claimed that the government has been reduced to a minority.

After a show of strength at the chief minister’s residence last week, all the MLAs backing him were shifted to the hotel to prevent any poaching attempt.

Gehlot claims to have the support of 109 MLAs in the 200-member House. The Chief Minister is likely to hold an assembly session on Wednesday to prove his majority on the floor.

Meanwhile, the row over the audio tapes continued today after the Congress demanded the resignation of Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat for his alleged role in the conspiracy to topple the Congress-led government in the state.

“If Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat is claiming that it is not his voice and the reference in the audio clip is of some other Gajendra Singh, then why is he afraid of giving voice samples?” Congress leader Ajay Maken asked.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has sought a report from the Rajasthan government over alleged phone-tapping after the state filed FIRs over two audio tapes purportedly showing a plot to topple it. Late on Saturday evening, PTI reported that the Union Home Ministry had sent a communication to the Rajasthan Chief Secretary, seeking a report on the allegations of phone tapping.

