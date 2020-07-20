Always knew he was worthless, kept quiet in party’s interest: Ashok Gehlot targets Sachin Pilot

Sachin Pilot with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in Jodhpur,. (File photo/PTI) Sachin Pilot with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in Jodhpur,. (File photo/PTI)

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday once again launched a scathing attack on his former deputy Sachin Pilot saying that he always knew that he was “worthless” and “good for nothing”, but kept quiet in party’s interest.

“Hum jaante the ye nikamma hai, nakara hai, koi kaam nahi kar raha hai, khali logon ko ladwa raha hai. Main yahan koi baingan bechne nahi aaya hun, main koi sabzi bechne nahi aaya hun, CM banne aya hoon (I knew that he was useless, good for nothing, and was only there to induce fight among people. I am not here to sell vegetables. I am the CM). But still we did not question this in the interest of the party,” said Gehlot while addressing a press conference.

#WATCH Hum jaante the ki wo (Sachin Pilot) nikkamma hai, nakaara hai, kuch kaam nahi kar raha hai, khaali logon ko ladvaa raha hai…Main yahan baingan bechne nahi aaya hoon, main sabzi bechne nahi aaya hoon. Main CM ban’ne aaya hoon: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot pic.twitter.com/VKicK8IRJP — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2020

“Rajasthan is the only state where no demand was raised to change the PCC president in seven years,” the chief minister said, adding that Pilot “used to talk about conspiracy to topple his government but nobody believed that he (Pilot), having an innocent face, good command over English and Hindi and influence over the media across the country, can do this.”

Lashing out at Pilot, Gehlot added that “nobody would have ever heard in history that a party’s state head is busy toppling his own government.” Gehlot also claimed that some MLAs [of Pilot camp], who were crying that their phones were snatched away, wanted to return.

Earlier in the day, Congress MLA Girraj Singh alleged that Pilot offered him Rs 35 crores to join the BJP.

Pilot and 18 other rebel MLAs were served the disqualification notices after the Congress complained to the state Assembly Speaker that the lawmakers had defied the party whip to attend two Legislature Party meetings last week. The Pilot camp, however, argued that a party whip applies only when the Assembly is in session. The case is now being heard in the Rajasthan High Court, which had directed the Speaker to not take any action against them till Tuesday 5.30 pm.

