Rajasthan horse-trading ‘rates’ shot up after Governor’s assembly session announcement: Ashok Gehlot

In a fresh set of allegations amid the political crisis, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Thursday claimed that his MLAs have been getting calls after Governor Kalraj Mishra agreed for an Assembly session from August 14 and that the money offered to his MLAs to switch sides has increased dramatically.

Gehlot claimed that earlier the “rate” was Rs 10 crore as the first instalment and Rs 15 crore as the second. “Now, it is being asked how much do you want? This means that the rate has increased. Everyone knows who is doing the horse-trading,” the Chief Minister told reporters outside the Fairmont hotel, where the Congress MLAs in his camp are holed up.

Gehlot is battling to retain a majority in the 200-MLA assembly after a rebellion by his former deputy Sachin Pilot and 18 other dissident MLAs. The Congress has accused the BJP of being behind this “conspiracy” to topple the state government.

CM Gehlot further said the rebels should return to the party-fold. “They won elections on Congress tickets and their first duty is to stand with the government. They don’t realise what the people are thinking about them in their constituencies, and they will come to know that later,” he said. “Why are they playing in the lap of BJP,” he asked.

He also hit back at Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati, accusing her of acting at the behest of the BJP. On Wednesday, the Mayawati-led BSP filed a petition in the Rajasthan High Court challenging the Assembly Speaker’s decision last year to approve the merger of six BSP MLAs into the ruling Congress.

“It was not about two MLAs. All the six MLAs merged, and according to their own conscience,” Gehlot said.

Earlier today, the court issued notices to the Assembly Speaker, secretary and the six MLAs over the BSP’s petition.

CM Gehlot also claimed that “this is the game of the BJP and people will not forgive the party” and said that the BJP and Union Home Minister Amit Shah should give up on their “intention” to topple an elected government and instead work on saving lives from coronavirus.

“The state and the Centre should together work on this but, unfortunately, their priority is to topple governments,” he alleged.

