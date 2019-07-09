Rajasthan Police moves court to re-examine case against Pehlu Khan’s sons

The Rajasthan police on Monday moved an application in court, requesting permission to re-investigate certain aspects of the case against the sons of lynched dairy farmer Pehlu Khan.

Khan and his companions — including his sons — were attacked by cow vigilantes in Alwar for transporting cattle on April 1, 2017. Khan died two days later, with the incident resulting in nationwide outrage.

The Indian Express had reported last month that the Rajasthan police had filed a chargesheet in May against Khan’s sons, Irshad and Aarif, and against Khan Mohammed, allegedly the owner of the truck carrying cattle when the lynching occurred.

In the chargesheet, filed in the court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate in Behror, police had also named Khan and said offences against him under Sections 5,8 and 9 of the Rajasthan Bovine Animal (Prohibition of Slaughter and Regulation of Temporary Migration or Export) Act, 1995, stood proven. However, police since Khan had already died by that time, he was not chargesheeted.

On Monday, Alwar SP Paris Deshmukh told The Indian Express, “They (Khan’s family) submitted an application to the police, and after examining it, we have applied in the court on Saturday, asking it to return the file for further investigation. The court is yet to decide.”

“The family have claimed that they were taking the cattle to Tapukara in Alwar district. The owner has also claimed that he had sold the truck before the incident. We want to re-investigate these points,” the officer said.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had said his government would probe if the investigation was carried out with “predetermined intentions” and the case would be re-opened if any discrepancy is found.

A senior BJP leader termed the move as politically motivated and “done to secure the minority vote.”