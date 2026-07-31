No tridents, hockey sticks, communal slogans or liquor: Rajasthan police SOP for kanwarias

Prohibition on carrying weapons or LPG cylinders, consuming intoxicants, including alcohol, and a prohibition on songs or slogans that vitiate communal harmony — these are some of the special guidelines issued by Rajasthan Police for Kanwar pilgrims travelling to and from Haridwar.

Following instructions from Director General of Police Rajeev Kumar Sharma, Additional Director General (Law and Order) V K Singh has directed all concerned district police officers “to ensure coordination, vigilance, and effective police management” during the Haridwar Kanwar Yatra.

Activities prohibited for the pilgrims include carrying “hockey sticks, tridents, baseball bats or any kind of weapon or sharp object” during the yatra, while consumption of any kind of intoxicant or alcohol is “strictly prohibited” during the journey.

The Rajasthan Police has also said that the movement of Kanwariyas on foot or by vehicle will be completely banned on the newly constructed Delhi-Dehradun Expressway.

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“Passenger transport in goods vehicles (trucks, tractor-trolleys) will be strictly prohibited and DJ systems with loud sound exceeding the prescribed decibel limit or songs/slogans that incite religious frenzy will be completely prohibited,” the instructions for the pilgrims said.

The concerned district officials have also been directed to screen the DJs before giving them permission, and “DJs without permission or with loud sound will be immediately confiscated.”

Carrying LPG cylinders, etc. in vehicles for cooking has also been prohibited, “as there is a risk of fire or accident”, while travelling on the roof of trains or vehicles (buses, trucks, etc.) is “completely prohibited and punishable.”

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Additionally, the kanwar or the tableaux should not be larger than the “standard size”, as they may obstruct traffic on national highways and roads.

ADG Singh said that devotees from various states, including Rajasthan, carrying Ganga water from Haridwar have started departing for their destinations from July 30, and this will continue till August 11. In view of the Kanwariyas leaving Rajasthan, the Rajasthan Police has been instructed to exercise special vigilance.

Other instructions for the pilgrims include carrying their original and valid identity cards (such as Aadhaar card, Voter ID, etc.) during the journey, as well as using only the designated traditional Kanwar routes and alternative canal track routes.

They have also been instructed to “Fully cooperate in the anti-sabotage and checking operations being carried out by the police administration in security scenarios and at sensitive places” and “maintain cordial relations with traders, local citizens and other travellers.”

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Instructions for police officers and personnel deployed in the field include a 10-minute response time: “On receiving information about vehicle collision, parking or minor dispute, the nearest police team will reach the spot within 10 minutes so that small disputes do not escalate into bigger ones.”

Additionally, social media will be monitored round the clock and “Fake/old videos and rumour mongers will be closely monitored. Any misleading news will be rebutted within one hour by the official district police handle.”

There will also be no last-minute traffic diversions, and route plans will have to be made public 48 hours in advance through the media and social media. Ambulance corridors will be reserved for ambulances and emergency services.

At places with “mixed and sensitive areas”, police will be deployed on rooftops and videography will be conducted. “In addition, meetings of the CLG and peace committees will be held,” the instructions say.

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For those willing to set up service camps, the police says that these “will be located at a sufficient distance from the main road to avoid traffic disruptions. Female police officers will be deployed to ensure the safety of female pilgrims.”

Apart from this, instructions have been given to conduct intensive anti-sabotage checks and effective blockades on Kanwar routes and at sensitive places, while maintaining continuous exchange of information with the police of neighbouring states, “to treat the devotees with sensitivity and service spirit.”