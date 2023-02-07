Rajasthan plans zoo for dolphins, rhinos inside Bharatpur sanctuary

The Rajasthan state Forest Department has proposed to construct a zoo inside Keoladeo National Park, a World Heritage Site popularly known as Bharatpur bird sanctuary, to display a range of wetland species, including rhinos, water buffaloes, crocs, dolphins and exotic species.

The purpose of this zoo, called Wetland ex-situ Conservation Establishment (WESCE), says the Detailed Project Report (DPR) of the Rajasthan Forestry and Biodiversity Development Project (RFBDP), is “to rejuvenate the bio-diversity of Keoladeo National Park, thereby boosting its outstanding universal values.” The Rs 15-crore WESCE plan for Bharatpur is part of the ambitious RFBDP for which Agence Française de Développement (AFD), the overseas development arm of the French government, has agreed to fund up to Rs 1,200 crore over eight years.

Experts have raised questions about the proposed zoo coming up in a globally significant habitat for migratory birds.

Asked about this, Munish Garg, Rajasthan’s Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (development) and project director (RFBDP), said: “The project will not take off before April. The forest department understands the importance of the bird habitat and has decided out of concern to move the construction work 1-2 km away from the (national park) boundary where forest land is available.”

According to the DPR, several facilities are planned inside Keoladeo national park. These include: a breeding and re-introduction centre for locally extinct species, such as otters, fishing cats, blackbucks, hog deer, etc, “with collateral provision as exhibits for tourists”; an aquarium for indigenous species like Gangetic Dolphin, crocodiles; enclosures for the display of large wetland species like Indian Rhino, Water Buffalo, Barasingha (swamp deer); an aviary, a reptile house and a veterinary care facility; and an integrated administrative block, tourist facilities, and residential quarters for Park manager, field staff and families.

Responding to a question on the potential fallout of the zoo on the migratory bird habitat, an AFD spokesperson said: “We are contemplating financial support to the Rajasthan Forest Department; this support has not yet been formalized, we are therefore not able to provide any comments at this point of time…A general condition required to access AFD financing is to respect international environmental and social standards in order to ensure that the projects are implemented in a sustainable manner.”