Rajasthan phone-tapping case: Delhi Police register FIR on complaint from Shekhawat

The Crime Branch of Delhi Police registered an FIR on Thursday on a complaint by Union Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and initiated an investigation into the Rajasthan phone-tapping case.

Police said Shekhawat lodged a complaint against Rajasthan Chief Minister’s Officer on Special Duty Lokesh Sharma last week at Tughlak Road police station.

A senior police officer said the case was transferred Thursday to the Crime Branch and an FIR was registered under sections of Indian Telegraph Act, IT Act, criminal conspiracy and criminal breach of trust.

Last year, Deputy CM Sachin Pilot led a rebellion of 19 Congress MLAs over ‘leaked’ phone call recordings. The Opposition BJP has been demanding a CBI inquiry into the matter.

The FIR has been registered against unknown persons for “illegally intercepting telephonic conversations” of several MLAs and persons and circulating them to various media houses. Shekhawat said in the complaint that this was done to achieve “unlawful objectives and to cause injury to the reputation and mental peace of the complainant”.

The leaked phone calls were aired last year on July 17. The FIR mentions the ‘leaked’ conversations were between the complainant and an MLA.

A notice was sent to media houses three days after the leaked calls were aired and Shekhawat said that in the reply given by the media houses, they “disclosed the name of Lokesh Sharma, as the person who provided them with the intercepted conversation”.

Shekhawat said in the complaint that the calls were leaked “to secure political ends” and violated privacy.

On March 17 this year, Cabinet Minister Shanti Dhariwal also stated that the audio was leaked by Sharma, said the FIR.

Shekhawat has alleged that other officials from the Home Department and Police department conspired with Sharma to leak the calls.

A senior police officer said they have initiated an investigation and are verifying the allegations.