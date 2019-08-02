Rajasthan passes bill, ex-ministers to pay Rs 10,000 per day for occupying govt bungalows

In an effort to curb occupation of government bungalows by former state ministers, the Rajasthan Assembly passed a Bill Friday that will make them pay Rs 10,000 per day, in case they occupy the bungalows beyond two months following the completion of their terms, PTI reported.

The Bill, known as Rajasthan Ministers’ Salaries (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was introduced by Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government. Opposition BJP, however, opposed the bill.

Presently, former ministers pay Rs. 5,000 for a month for occupying government residences after the two-month period. When the Bill becomes law, the former ministers will have to shell out Rs 3 lakh for a month of an extended stay.

The Bill also includes provisions for the forcible vacation of government accommodation. Parliamentary Affairs minister Shanti Dhariwal was quoted as saying by PTI that the Bill was brought to ensure that new ministers get official residences without delay.

“It is seen that ex-ministers do not vacate the official residences allotted to them even after the prescribed period is over. This causes difficulty in the allotment of suitable residences to the newly appointed ministers,” a statement on the objectives of the Bill said.

During the debate, BJP leader Gulab Chand Kataria stated that although former ministers should vacate their official residences, the government should reconsider the time allowed to vacate the bungalows, adding that the penalty of Rs 10,000 per day was too high.