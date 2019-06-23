Toggle Menu
Rajasthan: Pandal collapse in Barmer leaves 14 dead; Modi, Gehlot express condolence

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed his condolences on the incident, he also said that rescue efforts were being carried out and the matter is being investigated.

Pandal collapse in Barmer. (Source: ANI)

Atleast 14 people died and 50 sustained injuries after a pandal collapsed in Rajasthan’s Barmer Sunday during a religious event, news agency ANI reported. The injured have been taken to a nearby hospital even as Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot assured all possible assistance to the affected and their families.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Khinv Singh told PTI, “A ‘Ram Katha‘ was organised at Jasol area of the Barmer district when the pandal was uprooted by strong winds trapping the people sitting under it.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted his condolence. “Collapse of a ‘Pandaal’ in Rajasthan’s Barmer is unfortunate. My thoughts are with the bereaved families and I wish the injured a quick recovery,” PM Modi said.

Expressing his condolences, Gehlot said rescue efforts were on full swing and the matter was being investigated. “The loss of lives in the accident in Jasol, Barmer due to collapse of tents during Ram Katha is very sad, unfortunate. God is praying for peace to the soul of the departed, to give peace to the bereaved families. I wish speedy recovery to the injured,” he said.

Gehlot further said, “Relief and rescue work is being carried out by the local administration. The concerned authorities have been instructed to investigate the incident, ensure speedy treatment of the injured and provide all possible assistance to the affected and their families.”

This is a developing story more details awaited.

