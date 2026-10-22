Rajasthan records 57% turnout in panchayat polls amid isolated boycotts

Polling across 16 districts sees 79% turnout in Udaipur, Barmer; villagers protest OBC reservation for sarpanch post, ward delimitation in Jodhpur, Pali.

Written by: Parul Kulshrestha
3 min readJaipurOct 22, 2026 09:57 PM IST
Bikaner, Oct 22 (ANI): Women show their identity cards as they arrive to cast votes during the first phase of the Panchayati Raj elections at Raisar village, in Bikaner on Thursday. (ANI Photo)Women show their identity cards as they arrive to cast votes during the first phase of the Panchayati Raj elections at Raisar village, in Bikaner on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
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Rajasthan recorded a voter turnout of 56.74 per cent till 6 pm on Thursday in the first phase of the Panchayati Raj elections, with reservation and delimitation issues triggering isolated incidents of boycott.

Naai Panchayat Samiti in Udaipur and Mangta Panchayat Samiti in Barmer recorded the highest turnout at 79 per cent, while Rani station Panchayat Samiti in Pali district recorded the lowest at 40 per cent.

Polling began at 7 am across 16 districts, where voters elected representatives to 16 zila parishads and 104 panchayat samitis. A total of 85.07 lakh voters were eligible to cast their ballots in this phase.

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As many as 6,976 candidates are contesting 2,081 seats, including 293 zila parishad wards and 1,788 panchayat samiti wards. Of these, 1,693 candidates are contesting zila parishad seats and 5,283 are in the fray for panchayat samiti wards.

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Jaipur has the highest number of candidates contesting zila parishad seats, at 154, followed by Bikaner with 138. Bhilwara has the highest number of zila parishad wards at 28, followed by Udaipur with 25.

In Khirja Mangal Singh Gram Panchayat in the Balesar area of Jodhpur district, villagers boycotted polling over the reservation of the sarpanch post for the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category. They pointed out that the panchayat had no OBC voters.

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In Pali district’s Sojat Panchayat Samiti, residents of Napawas village boycotted polling in Ward 3 over delimitation. Previously part of Ward 1 (Rajola Kalan), the village had been reassigned to Ward 3, triggering protests. Similar boycotts were reported in some panchayat samitis in Jodhpur, but officials said residents were eventually persuaded to vote.

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In the panchayat samiti elections, Nagaur has the highest number of candidates at 470, followed by Barmer with 467 and Bhilwara with 466.

The elections are being held in three phases for 41 zila parishads and 457 panchayat samitis, alongside polls for panches and sarpanches in 14,403 gram panchayats.

The second phase of polling for zila parishad and panchayat samiti members will be held on October 28, followed by the third phase on November 3. Polling for panches and sarpanches in the third phase is scheduled for November 5, while indirect elections for up-sarpanches will take place on November 6.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Parul Kulshrestha
Parul Kulshrestha

Parul Kulshrestha is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Express, based in Rajasthan. A lawyer turned journalist, she brings a unique cross-disciplinary perspective to her reporting, blending legal precision with deep social inquiry to cover one of India's most culturally and politically vibrant regions. Expertise and Experience Legal-Journalistic Synergy: Parul’s transition from a legal background to mainstream journalism provides her with a distinct advantage in interpreting policy, legislation, and judicial impacts. This expertise allows her to "read between the lines" of government orders and court rulings affecting the public. Diverse Beat: With years of experience across both mainstream newsrooms and independent journalism, she has built high-level authority in several critical areas: Nomadic Tribes & Marginalized Communities: She is recognized for her sensitive and in-depth reporting on the struggles and rights of Rajasthan's nomadic populations, often giving a voice to those outside the traditional political spotlight. Gender & Social Justice: Parul focuses on the intersection of law and gender, covering issues ranging from women’s safety and reproductive rights to the socio-economic empowerment of rural women. Environmental & Political Reporting: She tracks Rajasthan’s complex political landscape—including electoral shifts and bureaucratic changes—alongside critical environmental concerns like water scarcity and land use. Academic & Professional Pedigree: Her background as a lawyer, combined with her rise to the rank of Principal Correspondent at a national broadsheet, establishes her as a senior voice in the media landscape. ... Read More

 

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