Rajasthan records 57% turnout in panchayat polls amid isolated boycotts

Rajasthan recorded a voter turnout of 56.74 per cent till 6 pm on Thursday in the first phase of the Panchayati Raj elections, with reservation and delimitation issues triggering isolated incidents of boycott.

Naai Panchayat Samiti in Udaipur and Mangta Panchayat Samiti in Barmer recorded the highest turnout at 79 per cent, while Rani station Panchayat Samiti in Pali district recorded the lowest at 40 per cent.

Polling began at 7 am across 16 districts, where voters elected representatives to 16 zila parishads and 104 panchayat samitis. A total of 85.07 lakh voters were eligible to cast their ballots in this phase.

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As many as 6,976 candidates are contesting 2,081 seats, including 293 zila parishad wards and 1,788 panchayat samiti wards. Of these, 1,693 candidates are contesting zila parishad seats and 5,283 are in the fray for panchayat samiti wards.