Rajasthan Panchayat Election Results 2020: Counting of votes underway in 21 districts

Rajasthan Panchayat Election Results 2020: After emerging as the single largest in the recent local body polls, the Congress will be hoping for a repeat performance in Rajasthan’s panchayat samiti and zila parishad elections despite the BJP giving a tough fight.

The polling was held in four phases on November 23, 27, December 1 and 5 to elect a total of 636 zila parishad members and 4371 panchayat samiti members. Today’s results will decide the fate of 1778 candidates for zila parishad elections and 12,663 candidates for panchayat samiti elections.

Ajmer, Banswara, Barmer, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Bundi, Chittorgarh, Churu, Dungarpur, Hanumangarh, Jaisalmer, Jalore, Jhalawar, Jhunjhunu, Nagaur, Pali, Pratapgarh, Rajsamand, Sikar, Tonk and Udaipur went to polls.

The elections were held as per guidelines related to COVID-19 and arrangements were made to ensure social distancing and use of face masks at the polling centres, according to State Election Commission secretary Shyam Rajpurohit.

The first phase voting took place on September 28 in 947 gram panchayats. There were 34.06 lakh voters in the gram panchayats where voting took place in the second phase. In the third phase, polling was held in October 6 and the fourth on October 10.

On November 3, the results of civic polls in Rajasthan were declared. Of the total 560 wards in the six corporations — two each in Jaipur, Jodhpur and Kota — Congress won 261 against BJP’s 242, while 57 were won by others. As a result of this division, the Congress won a clear majority in the newly formed civic bodies of Jodhpur North and Kota North while the BJP won in Jaipur Greater and Jodhpur South. Later, with the help of independents, the Congress formed Boards in Jaipur Heritage and Kota South as well. It also won the four mayoral positions in these municipal corporations.

The party now controls four of the six municipal corporations in Jaipur, Jodhpur and Kota – two on account of winning a clear majority while in two it secured the support of independents to get a majority.

