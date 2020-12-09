BJP ahead in Rajasthan rural polls, Nadda says results shows trust of poor, farmers in PM Modi

Beawar: Women show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting their votes at a polling station during Panchayat Samiti and Zila Parishad elections, in Beawar, Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. (PTI Photo)(PTI01-12-2020_000055B)

Bucking the trend of the ruling party in a state also winning local elections, the BJP has outrun the Congress in the Panchayat Samiti and Zila Parishad election held in 21 districts of Rajasthan. Counting is still underway, with the BJP maintaining a strong lead.

As against the BJP’s 1,833 panchayat samiti members, the Congress has won 1,713, followed by Independents with 420. Likewise, in the zila parishad polls, the BJP has won 265, compared to the Congress’ 201.

Congratulating the party, BJP chief J P Nadda said the victory symbolised the trust the poor, farmers and labourers have in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. In a tweet Wednesday, he thanked women, farmers and other rural voters in the Congress-ruled state for putting their “faith” in the BJP.

राजस्थान में पंचायती राज और जिला परिषद चुनावों में प्रदेश के ग्रामीण क्षेत्र की जनता, किसानों व महिलाओं ने भाजपा में जो विश्वास प्रकट किया है, इसके लिए मैं उनका आभार व्यक्त करता हूं। यह जीत गांव, गरीब, किसान और मजदूर के प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी में विश्वास का प्रतीक है। — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) December 9, 2020

Until Tuesday afternoon, the Congress was in the lead, but by evening, the BJP raced ahead in both the panchayat samitis and zila parishads. State BJP president Satish Poonia said the party’s performance was “historic” and a “win of the rural development policies of the BJP and of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ideas for farmers”.

The Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government was hoping to maintain its good run in the recent urban body elections — the party had gone on to form Boards in four of six municipal corporations, including Jaipur, Jodhpur and Kota, where polls were held in October-November this year.

For the faction-ridden Rajasthan BJP, the results have come as a much-needed boost. Apart from battling internal bickering, the party has also been under attack from its lone ally in the state, the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP), over the farm laws.

The CPI(M) has won 16 panchayat samiti seats, mainly in Sikar, followed by the BSP in three. Two of CPI(M)’s candidates also won zila parishad seats in Hanumangarh.

Across 21 districts — out of the total 33 in Rajasthan — a total of 12,663 candidates are vying for 4,371 panchayat samiti posts. For Zila Parishad, a total of 1,778 candidates are competing for 636 posts. Ajmer, Banswara, Barmer, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Bundi, Chittorgarh, Churu, Dungarpur, Hanumangarh, Jaisalmer, Jalore, Jhalawar, Jhunjhunu, Nagaur, Pali, Pratapgarh, Rajsamand, Sikar, Tonk and Udaipur went to polls.

