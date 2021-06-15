Rajasthan: Out on bail, rape accused kills victim, arrested

“A rape case was registered against the accused in Sirohi district in November last year. The accused was arrested and was in judicial custody for six months. After he was granted bail, he went to the house of the victim on June 12 and attacked her,” said ADG, crime, Ravi Prakash Meharda.

A man out on bail in a rape case was arrested Monday in Rajasthan’s Sirohi district for allegedly killing a woman who accused him of rape last year, the police said.

According to police, the man stabbed to death the woman — a widow in her 20s — on June 12, after entering her home dressed as a woman.

Sirohi Superintendent of Police Dharmendra Singh said the accused, in his early 20s, was arrested on Sunday.

“Once inside, he stabbed her. The victim’s younger sister, who was with her at the time of the attack, also sustained injuries while trying to save her. The accused was arrested on Sunday,” said Singh.

PTI reported, citing the police, that the accused had come out on bail in April and had been constantly threatening the woman to withdraw the case but she was not responding to his repeated calls. The woman was said to have been been working at a village anganwadi.