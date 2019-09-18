Rajasthan: Our decision to join Congress, strengthen govt, say MLAs

A decade after bringing all six MLAs of the BSP into Congress fold, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot repeated the move on Monday, with all the six BSP MLAs in the present Assembly submitting an application to Speaker C P Joshi, saying that their legislature party has decided to merge with Congress.

Advertising

Until now, they had been extending outside support to the Congress government in Rajasthan. Before meeting the Speaker, all six met Gehlot. Talking to The Indian Express, they said that it was their decision to join the Congress party and strengthen the government in the state.

Read | We did not pressure BSP MLAs to join Congress, says Ashok Gehlot

Wajib Ali, a first-time MLA from Nagar in Bharatpur, said, “Both Congress and BSP are fighting the same evil forces out there. And in Rajasthan, it was a need of the hour to give a strong and powerful message against the uncertainties about the stability of the Congress government. Of course, Congress has 100 MLAs and support of 12 Independents, but we also felt that we will be able to help our voters more by being a part of the government. Hence, all six of us took a unanimous decision to join the party and it was accepted in good faith by the CM.”

Advertising

With most of his family involved in education business in Australia, Ali decided to return to India in 2013 and “do something for people of his region.” He succeeded in securing a ticket from National People’s Party but lost to BJP candidate Anita, after polling 24.94 per cent votes. He tried again in 2018, and won on a BSP ticket.

Agreeing with Ali, BSP MLA from Udaipurwati in Jhunjhunu, Rajendra Singh Gudha, said, “In order to fight communal forces in Rajasthan, and for the development of the state and for the stability of the government, we decided this. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is a leader of all 36 qaum (communities), and there can be no leader better than him for Rajasthan.” It was déjà vu for Gudha, for, back in 2008, he had won from Udaipurwati on a BSP ticket and went on to join Congress the next year.

Sandeep Kumar, the BSP MLA from Tijara in Alwar, too was “impressed” by Gehlot’s functioning. “We have worked closely with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot all these months, and he took care of ensuring development in my area, which impressed me. So I wanted to ensure a stable government,” Kumar said.