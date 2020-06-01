Rajasthan: Offices to open fully, curbs stay on malls, places of worship

Under the new guidelines, the government has done away with the zone system for classification of districts according to their SARS-CoV-2 cases and restrictions will now continue in containment /curfew areas and buffer zones. (Representational) Under the new guidelines, the government has done away with the zone system for classification of districts according to their SARS-CoV-2 cases and restrictions will now continue in containment /curfew areas and buffer zones. (Representational)

Announcing guidelines for Lockdown 5.0, the Rajasthan government on Sunday said that all government offices will work with full strength from June 1 and private offices will be permitted to operate with full strength but they should encourage “work from home”.

The guidelines, issued by Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Rajeeva Swarup, will be in effect from June 1 to June 30 and, as per officials, emphasise “cautious resumption of normalcy through adequate precautionary and safety measures”.

Under the new guidelines, the government has done away with the zone system for classification of districts according to their SARS-CoV-2 cases and restrictions will now continue in containment /curfew areas and buffer zones.

The timings of prohibitory orders under CrPC Section 144 across the state have been changed to 9 pm to 5 am from Monday, as against the earlier 7 pm to 7 am. However, essential services – police, doctors, IT staff, ITeS companies, chemist shop owner/staff, etc. — will continue to be permitted during these hours.

Although the Union Home Ministry had permitted opening of religious places of worship and shopping malls from June 8, these will continue to be prohibited in the state. While the Home Ministry has also permitted opening of hotels, restaurants and other hospitality services from June 8, only home delivery and takeaway services by these establishment will continue to be permitted in Rajasthan. Sale of food items through stalls/thelas/kiosks including juice, tea, chaat, have been allowed to operate while following social distancing norms and proper disposal of garbage, etc. The opening hours for parks have been relaxed further and they may now be open outside of night curfew.

“Prohibited activities” under the latest guidelines continue to be air travel, metro rail services, schools, colleges, educational institutions, hotels, cinema halls, malls, gymnasiums, bars, swimming pools, auditoriums, etc. as well as all social/ political/ sports/ entertainment/ religious gatherings.

While the state government had lifted prohibition of sale of paan, gutkha and tobacco on May 25, their consumption in public will continue to be “strictly prohibited”.

While city buses were permitted in the green zones, the latest guidelines say that they shall not ply until further orders though inter-state and intra-state buses are permitted to operate. Also, while taxis and auto rickshaws were earlier allowed to operate only to airports, railways stations and hospitals in green and orange zones, all commercial passenger services have now been permitted outside containment areas with “proper sanitisation of seats and touch points after each journey”.

There is no restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and goods and no prior approval or pass is required.

Persons over 65 and below 10, as well as those with co-morbid conditions are “strongly advised” to stay at home, except for essential and health purposes. Marriages will continue to require prior permission from the subdivisional magistrate and a maximum of 50 guests may be allowed, while a maximum of 20 people may be allowed at a funeral.

With the announcement of more relaxations, the government has announced a “massive community awareness programme” to be launched at state and district level to tell people about safety measures and fines for violation of guidelines.

